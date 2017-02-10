Here’s The Deal With Quartz Eggs For Your Vagina (Yes, They’re A Thing)

Align your chakra and have a massive orgasm all at once.

It appears it’s finally become cool to talk about our vaginas. Hallelujah!

From wait lists for lady garden-themed necklaces to women throwing parties to admire their besties’ va-jay-jays, the hoohah is officially hip in 2017, which is why it’s not particularly surprising everyone’s going totally cray over yoni eggs.

Designed to be inserted into the vagina, yoni eggs are heavy stone eggs made to be held inside the vaginal walls, and celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow swear by them. But what is a yoni egg, and why are women shoving rocks up their vaginas? We have all of the need-to-know info on what this new trend is all about…

What are they?

Yoni is the ancient Sanskrit word for ‘sacred womb’, and the eggs are used for spiritual awakening and ‘to align the heart chakras’ through crystal healing. It all sounds very hippy and deep, and a lot of the power of the eggs is rooted in energy work. Paltrow’s website, Goop, explains the gemstone eggs are an ancient Chinese secret, used by queens and concubines in order to stay in shape for the emperor.

Each version of the egg has a different power depending on the type of stone used, from targeting PMS, all the way through to harnessing creativity. For example, the jade egg is designed for detoxing and clearing negative energy, and the rose quartz egg is typically used for bringing in loving energy and healing emotional wounds. Whichever egg you end up choosing, they’re all used in essentially the same way. The egg is inserted into the vagina just like a tampon, and then you need to use your pelvic floor muscles to hold it in place throughout the day, or while you sleep in order to strengthen those muscles _ a similar concept to vaginal kung-fu.

What are the benefits?

Shiva Rose, the lifestyle guru and yoni egg enthusiast from Goop, says the eggs benefit the user’s health holistically. Because they help strengthen the pelvic floor, they’re ideal for vaginal health, helping to improve bladder control, building vaginal muscle tone, preventing uterine prolapse and tightening and toning the vagina. They’re also touted to help increase libido, boost lubrication and even lead to more intense orgasms.

As well as helping women reach the Big O in massive ways, fans of the eggs say they can balance their hormones and increase and improve their feminine energy in general with long-term use. According to advocates of the yoni egg, it takes about a month of continued use to start seeing and feeling the effects, and Rose believes one of its most powerful benefits is its ability to connect users to their femininity.

“We are so powerful as women, and we forget that, and this is a gateway to really get in touch with it,” she says on the website.

Are they safe?

Some health experts have expressed concern about using the eggs. Jen Gunter, an OB/GYN for Kaiser Permanente in San Francisco, has ‘debunked’ the eggs, saying the claim they balance hormones is biologically impossible, and that in turn, the material the gemstones are made of could actually prove harmful to the delicate vaginal environment.

Because jade is porous, holding the egg inside the vagina for long periods of time, or while asleep, could allow bacteria to get inside – a major risk factor for Toxic Shock Syndrome, or bacterial vaginosis, according to Gunter. She also points out that the vaginal muscles are not built to contract continuously, so walking around with the egg in your vagina all day could be a bad idea.

On the other side of the debate, inserting devices (like Ben-Wa balls) into your vagina to strengthen the Kegal muscles has proven benefits, and if you believe in aligning your chi and the spiritual properties of gemstones, the yoni eggs could be a great fit for you.

If the gemstone properties are not of great concern to you, there are a number of products on the market made from medical grade silicone or other safe materials you can try. Either way, thank goodness we can now openly talk about working out our vaginas, and reap the benefits of massive orgasms as a result.

Images via giphy.com and pinterest.com.

Comment: Would you ever try a yoni egg?