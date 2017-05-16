Guys, not everything is for you.

In yet another case of men taking a good thing and ruining it, there’s now a Kickstarter campaign for a product called RompHim – “a romper specially designed for men.”

Yes, that’s right. Every girl’s fave cute warm-weather wear is being co-opted by boys, who think they’re in dire need of a “unique, fashionable, cool and very wearable” garment that lets them “be more stylish and fun without also sacrificing comfort, fit and versatility.”

That’s according to the founders of the project, business school mates who said they came up with the idea while “sitting around drinking beers one evening.”

However, the Internet isn’t so sure about this whole ‘rompers for men’ thing. One Twitter user was quick to point out that rompers for men already exist – or at least, they did in 1964, when one was sported by none other than 007 himself, James Bond.

if you’re chatting rompers for men and not paying homage to maybe the most iconic male romper-on-film you’re not even serious, bruv pic.twitter.com/6UNqKGK1Vc — Bim Adewunmi (@bimadew) May 15, 2017



That iconic blue terrycloth ‘playsuit’ is widely regarded as one of the greatest fashion travesties in cinematic history. But that isn’t stopping the founders of RompHim, who say response to their product has been “overwhelming.”

If they’re talking about blowing up on social media, response certainly has been overwhelming.

Some people have better ideas for naming the product…

Why did they call the rompers “RompHIM” and not “LederBROsen” come on — Joaquín Flocka Flame (@constant_gardnr) May 15, 2017

Guys it’s hommeper, not RompHim. smh — Emily Gould (@EmilyGould) May 15, 2017

Others are interested in purchasing it – maybe…

If they make them rompers out of sweatpants material they might have a buyer here — Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) May 15, 2017

Don’t get me wrong I’d look amazing in one but I also want to beat up someone else for wearing one. — R.C. (@070180) May 15, 2017

But most people are just baffled…

@070180 How much easier does peeing have to be for y’all hmm? The point of a romper is it’s impractical but cute. — Alesia (@aaaisela) May 15, 2017

romphim? i hardly know him pic.twitter.com/ll67xUH2NM — The Time Being ™ (@NJDG) May 15, 2017

Why are y’all so disappointing? Even if it’s a joke, I’m so tired of renaming things so men can feel more “secure” wearing them. 🙄 #romphim pic.twitter.com/x08azMBxAK — Molly TwerkAsset (@ItsNasB) May 15, 2017



The Kickstarter campaign has 28 days to go, but has already met its funding goal several times over, so it looks like the RompHim will soon be a reality. We can’t wait?

Any men want to send me pics of them in a romper to see if it looks right before they step out, my DMs are open — The People’s Oracle (@PeoplesOracle) May 15, 2017

Images via Kickstarter and Twitter.

Comment: Will you buy a RompHim for the man in your life?