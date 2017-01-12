Sometimes fact really is freakier than fiction.

A 35-page document, compiled by a source claiming to be a former British intelligence official, has made explosive claims about President-elect Donald Trump, and his ties to Russia.

The unverified allegations, which are made in the dossier, come from a collection of memos written over a period of months, suggesting contact between Trump aides and Russian operatives, as well as detailing sexual acts including ‘defiling the bed where they had slept by employing a number of prostitutes to perform a ‘golden showers’ (urination) show in front of him.’.

On Tuesday CNN reported that a two-page synopsis of the alleged report was provided to President Obama and Trump, though the President-elect’s attorney, Michael Cohen was quick to write them off as falsified.

“It’s so ridiculous on so many levels,” Cohen told Mic this week.

“Clearly, the person who created this did so from their imagination or did so hoping that the liberal media would run with this fake story for whatever rationale they might have.”

The response was backed by Trump on Twitter, where the 70 year-old tweeted ‘FAKE NEWS – A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!’

FAKE NEWS – A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Although the claims contained in the document remain unverified, Buzzfeed made the decision to publish the full dossier, which lays out several damning allegations, including that the Russian regime ‘has been cultivating, supporting and assisting Trump for at least five years’.

Twitter quickly erupted with a comical hashtag in response to the scandal, #goldenshowergate, allowing proponents and detractors alike to weigh in.

“If you’re going through hell, keep going.” – Winston Churchill “Pee on my face” – Donald Trump #GoldenShowerGate pic.twitter.com/Ka7mOmscgW — E (@esheikh_) January 11, 2017

Dude, fake news got you elected. Now you are whining about the karma you so clearly deserve? Of course you are. #GoldenShowerGate — Beverly (@beverlyj30a) January 11, 2017

Obama went 8 years without scandal, Trump hasn’t even made it to his inauguration yet. #goldenshowergate — anthony (@ant_917) January 11, 2017

Okay, I get that #GoldenShowerGate is a big deal, but does no one remember that Trump has been accused of raping a young girl? No? Okay. — Erin Jones (@EKJWrites) January 11, 2017

While the alleged ‘golden showers’ has been the main talking point over social media and many news sites, the more concerning part of the document is the unverified implication Trump may have conspired with Russia to distort the 2016 election, as well as the potential for Russia to blackmail the President-elect in the future.

With reporters, law enforcement agencies and authorities in Washington all trying to prove or disprove the claims, this story will likely be developing for some time.

