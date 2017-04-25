Have a tissue handy…

When news broke last week that tennis superstar Serena Williams is expecting a baby with fiancé Alexis Ohanian – meaning she was actually pregnant when she won the Australian Open in January – people were in awe. Most women in their first trimester of pregnancy (by which I mean, me) are busy taking naps and trying not to throw up, but not Williams. She was busy kicking ass and winning titles.

Still, Williams had yet to make an official announcement about the pregnancy, until now. (She quickly deleted the original Snapchat that let the cat out of the bag and made no further comment.) But yesterday she posted an Instagram shot of her baby bump, along with a letter to her unborn baby.

“My dearest baby,” the letter begins, “You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can’t wait to meet you.”

Here’s the whole thing – read it and prepare to be choked up:

Williams, 35, and Ohanian, who turned 34 the day of Williams’ sweet Instagram post, have reportedly been dating since 2015, when they met in Rome.

The Brooklyn-born Ohanian may not be a household name like his future wife, but he’s something of a star in the tech world; he co-founded the wildly popular website Reddit when he was just 22, and wrote a bestselling book about business and the Internet in 2013.

Williams and Ohanian announced their engagement at the end of 2016, with each of them posting the news on Reddit, naturally.

Image via Instagram.