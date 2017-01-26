The actor allegedly got into a brawl with a neo-nazi.

Actor Shia LaBoeouf was arrested in New York Thursday night after he allegedly got into an argument with a man at an anti-Trump art installation.

According to police, the man told LaBeouf, “Hitler did nothing wrong” prompting the actor to scratch the 25 year-old’s face while pulling on his scarf. He was charged with misdemeanour assault and a harassment violation and has since been released.

The scuffle took place in front of LaBeouf’s new anti-Trump art installation at the Museum of the Moving Image, where a white wall with the words ‘He will not divide us’ written on it invites people to say the words into a camera installed below. The video from the camera will be live-streamed on the internet for the next four years of Trump’s controversial presidency.

The camera also captured the actor being handcuffed and taken away by police shortly after asking how it can be “okay to be a Nazi out here.”

The actor’s representatives have not commented on the incident, however, the hashtag #freeshia has been trending on social media, with the majority of people defending the 30 year-old. LaBoeuf is reportedly scheduled to appear in court on April 4.

Media via youtube.com and twitter.com.