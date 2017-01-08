The confronting footage shows terrified people ducking for cover and running.

A video has been released showing the first shots fired in the shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport on Friday the 6th of January. The attack killed five people and left six wounded.

The security footage, originally obtained by TMZ, shows the 26 year-old shooter, Esteban Santiago, casually walking through the baggage claim area of the airport before pulling a nine millimetre handgun out and beginning to fire.

The confronting video also shows terrified people ducking for cover and running as they realize what is happening.

I’m at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

According to a senior law enforcement official, Santiago, a returned Iraq veteran, went to an FBI office in November and said his mind was being controlled by a US intelligence agency. It’s also alleged he claimed he heard voices in his head telling him to kill people before he was encouraged to seek mental health care.

Santiago was arrested at the scene and federal law enforcement officials are currently working to find a motive for the attack.

The 26 year-old shooter has been charged with performing an act of violence against a person at an airport serving international civil aviation and two other counts, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida.

The charges could lead to the death penalty if he is convicted.

Video via TMZ.