Kesha’s alleged rapist is out as CEO of Kemosabe Records.

It seems Sony Music is distancing itself from Lukasz ‘Dr Luke’ Gottwald in the midst of his continuing legal battle with pop star Kesha, who has accused him of sexually assaulting and emotionally abusing her for years.

Court papers filed earlier this week show that Dr Luke is no longer the CEO of Kemosabe Records, the label he founded under Sony. The record giant also says Dr Luke “does not have the authority to act on [Sony’s] behalf.” In addition, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Dr Luke’s page has been removed from Sony Music’s official website. However, Variety points out that he’s not entirely out of the picture at Sony, since he still has production contracts to fulfill. During his tenure at Sony, Dr Luke was responsible for producing dozens of hits for singers including Kelly Clarkson, Miley Cyrus, and Avril Lavigne, in addition to Kesha.

In August of 2016, Kesha dropped her civil lawsuit against Dr Luke, saying she needed to focus on her music, but that her fight was not over. The case is still pending in the New York court system, which has twice thrown out her claims; last week Kesha’s legal team filed another notice of appeal in the ongoing saga.

Meanwhile, Dr Luke has brought a defamation suit against Kesha, which is yet to be resolved. Kesha came forward in October of 2014 with allegations that Dr Luke forced her to take a date rape drug and took advantage of her in a hotel room. She also says he exerted emotional control over her for years, fat-shaming her and denying her the rightful profits from her own work.

Attorneys for Dr Luke and Sony declined to comment on the latest developments in the case; Kesha’s reps have also remained silent thus far.

Image via Martin Lehmann / Shutterstock.com.

