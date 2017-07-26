16 Struggles That Are Relatable As Hell For Anyone Who’s Planned A Wedding

When eloping seems like a smart option.

Congratulations! He finally popped the question, and for the past two weeks you’ve perfected your hand flip, showing off your bling to everyone while telling the oh-so romantic story of how he proposed.

The freshly engaged phase is beautiful; it seems like nothing can bring you down. Until you decide to start planning the wedding.

The thought of your own wedding can be incredibly exciting, by actually organizing one is a whole other story. It takes blood, sweat, and a lot of tears to get through months of never-ending checklists, budget crunching, and constant small but stressful decisions like which fabric to use for your tablecloths, or what wedding favors to give your guests.

It’s no coincidence the term ‘bridezilla’ has become so common over recent years as Instagram-perfect couples have raised the bar for wedding festivities. How is any bride-to-be supposed to remain calm and understanding when she has to singlehandedly organize the biggest event of her entire life?

It’s not an easy task, and there will be lots of struggles along the way, like these…

1. When you realize your preferred venues are booked out two years in advance.

2. When your fave flowers aren’t in season.

3. When your mom insists you invite that third cousin you’ve never actually met, because “they’re family”.

4. When your fiancée literally has no opinion on anything.

5. When your finacée’s opinions don’t match yours.

6. When finding a dress isn’t as easy as it looks on TV.

7. When you find a dress, and it costs more than your honeymoon.

8. When you realize you need to add another zero to your budget, because, literally everything costs a fortune.

9. When your invitations arrive with a typo.

10. When your guests include vegans, paleos, gluten- and dairy-intolerant people, and planning the menu becomes a nightmare.

11. When your bridesmaids don’t like their dresses that you paid for.

12. When you wake up at 3a.m. wondering if you need to buy an aisle runner.

13. When you can’t decide whether your DIY flower decorations look amazing or tacky.

14. When you want to kill everyone asking you how the wedding plans are going.

15. When way too many people don’t R.S.V.P.

16. And when, despite all the drama, stress and pain, even just thinking about walking down the aisle makes you teary, because you can’t wait to marry the love of your life.

Images via giphy.com and pexels.com.

Comment: What was the most stressful part of planning your wedding?

Liked this? Stay up to date with everything SHESAID and score a chance to win tickets for you and four friends to the Caribbean by signing up to our newsletter right here!