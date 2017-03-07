Boyfriend Fadi Fawaz is slamming the press and “nasty comments” in the wake of the news.

Singer George Michael’s tragic death at the age of 53 was due entirely to natural causes, the investigating coroner revealed today.

“Enquiries into the death of George Michael have been concluded and the final post mortem report received. As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being Dilated Cardiomyopathy with Myocarditis and Fatty Liver, the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further enquiries,” read the statement from Oxfordshire’s senior coroner, Darren Salter. “No further updates will be provided and the family requests the media and public respect their privacy.”

Michael’s longtime boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, who found his partner’s body on Christmas morning, shared an intimate photo of the two on Twitter and followed it up with a tweet referring to the negative press he’s been subject to since Michael’s death. “All the nasty comments, press and 999 were very cruel and unnecessary whatsoever, Now I hope to receive some real LOVE x.”

The Truth is out… pic.twitter.com/F07TxE8T2a — Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz) March 7, 2017

All the nasty comments, press and 999 were very cruel and unnecessary whatsoever, Now I hope to receive some real LOVE x — Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz) March 7, 2017

Sources close to Michael had reported that the singer tried to break off his relationhip with Fawaz many times, and that the two had been estranged for more than a year before Michael’s death. Fawaz himself called their relationship “very complicated” but insisted they were getting back on track and spending the holidays together.

Fawaz has posted several intimate pictures of the two on Twitter, defending their relationship and declaring his love for Michael.

I wish I could tell you how cruel the world is without you, but I would upset you so much. I will never stop missing you x pic.twitter.com/Ja3CPdFxTa — Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz) February 27, 2017

Michael had battled drug and alcohol addiction in his later years; the initial autopsy following his death was ruled ‘inconclusive’ and further tests were needed to determine the actual cause of death. The Thames Valley Police said today that the investigation has been closed and “no further action is proposed or required.”

Main image via Slavko Sereda / Shutterstock.com; all other images via Twitter.