Prepare for your heart to explode with cuteness overload.

If you’re a sucker for adorable things and coffee, Tokyo’s Harry Cafe will almost certainly cause you to have a total gush fest.

The cafe, based in the Japanese capital’s Roppongi entertainment district, lets customers – wait for it – PLAY WITH BABY HEDGEHOGS while they get their daily caffeine hit.

BABY. HEDGEHOGS, people!

Unshockingly, Harry has been insanely popular since its opening, with customers often having to queue to get a chance to play with adorable spiky creatures whilst enjoying their lattes.

And while the cafe is certainly a unique concept, it’s not the first weirdly-themed cafe to hit Japan. The country, which is home to a temple surrounded by over a thousand cat figurines, is populated with several feline focused cafes and also boasts bunny and puppy themed foodie spots.

But honestly, what beats tickling a tiny hedgehog’s belly over soy frappuccinos with your BFF??

OMG take us here NOWWW.

Video via youtube.com, image via Oregon Zoo.

Comment: Have you ever been to a weird cafe? Tell us about it!