“It’s not weird it’s just another kind of lipgloss.”

If there’s one video you watch today, make it Crazy Ex-Girlfriend actress Rachel Bloom’s song about period sex.

While the characters of the taboo breaking TV show could only hint at the controversial topic in the last few episodes due to The CW being a family network and shutting down the topic, it didn’t stop Bloom from releasing a full song and video clip about period sex on youtube this week.

Besides actually being super catchy, the song also has some epic lines sure to make you crack up about the probably least talked about kind of sex, like “think of it as just mother nature’s juice cleanse” and “it’s not weird it’s just another kind of lipgloss.”

While there is no reason not to have intercourse while you’re riding the crimson wave, most people – men and women – seem grossed out about the idea of your bed looking like a crime scene, but the ones who’ve tried it actually often enjoy it due to the added lubrication among other things.

If that’s not reason enough for you to give it a go, maybe the video will do the job…

Media via youtube.com.

