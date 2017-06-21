These Are The Beauty Products That Blur The Line Between Makeup And Skincare

Beauty meets brains.

As a beauty editor, I expect a lot from my makeup.

Great packaging and pretty shades are no longer sufficient. I want to know what the ingredients are and how they could benefit my skin. That’s right, I’m no longer happy with products that won’t irritate my skin, I want them to actively improve it.

I’m definitely not alone with my newfound interest in avoiding chemicals and hard-to-pronounce ingredients in my makeup; there’s a general growing awareness regarding things we put in, or on, our bodies.

Global education director of PÜR Cosmetics, Lynnette Cole agrees, saying she believes “we are more aware and educated on ingredients and what is happening within the cosmetic industry. As women, we demand more from our makeup like high performance, long wear, anti-ageing, results, and of course a beautiful, natural finish.”

And why wouldn’t we? With our super busy lifestyles, every minute we can save in the morning by using multitasking products counts. So stop wasting time and get your hands on one of the following makeup products that don’t just look good, but are actually really good for your skin.

Physicians Formula Argan Wear Blush

Why it’s good for your skin: This hypoallergenic blush contains pure argan oil, which can improve the skin’s brightness, tone, texture, and elasticity. It also makes the product consistency creamier and noticeably more hydrating than a standard blush.

Mirenesse Secret Weapon Supreme 24hr Mascara

Why it’s good for your skin: If you have sparse or short lashes, this mascara is for you. It contains bamboo extract, which will hydrate the skin around your lashes, making them stronger, and coconut oil and vitamin E, which work to deeply nourish the skin along your lashline, promoting hair growth and preventing breakage.

Mikatvonk Anti Wrinkle Primer

Why it’s good for your skin: This primer contains the anti-ageing ingredients adenosine and ceremide, which deliver a potent punch of moisture to the skin, and give it a smooth texture, improving it inside and out.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter

Why it’s good for your skin: This beautiful peachy-gold highlighter contains coconut oil and Provitamin B5, which hydrates and deeply nourishes skin. Use it on its own or mix it with your foundation for a lit-from-within glow.

PÜR Cosmetics Disappearing Ink: 4-in-1 Concealer Pen

Why it’s good for your skin: PÜR Cosmetics is all about skincare-infused makeup, and this concealer is no exception. Plant-based extracts and purified retinol work as anti-ageing agents on the delicate under-eye area as the concealer does its dark-circle-vanishing magic act.

Paula’s Choice Skincare Anti-Ageing Serum Foundation

Why it’s good for your skin: The formulation contains antioxidants (resveratrol, green tea, retinyl palmitate) to help protect skin against environmental stress, while licorice and adenosine help to soothe and improve the look of uneven skin tone. Moreover, ceramides and peptides help the skin to retain moisture.

It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC Cream

Why it’s good for your skin: This color-correcting full coverage cream includes an anti-ageing hydrating serum and SPF 50, making it an absolute lifesaver for those spending a lot of time outdoors.

Sunforgettable Lip Shine

Why it’s good for your lips: Your lips need protection too, which is why this lip gloss with SPF 35 and hydrating peptides is a healthy choice for a plump, soft pout next time you want to add a pop of color to your smile.

