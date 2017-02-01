These Are The New MAC Lip Kits That’ll Make You Wanna Burn An Epic Hole In Your Credit Card

#beautyporn.

If you were lucky enough to get your hands on one of Kylie Jenner’s epic lip kits when they first came out in 2015, chances are you’ve never looked back and have mastered the art of creating the perfect pout.

For the past two years, the whole world has been trying to recreate Kylie’s makeup, especially her voluminous matte lips in shades reminiscent of the 90s. It’s fair to say the 19 year-old single-handedly revived lipsticks and lip liners.

Before the reality TV star relied on her own products, she is rumoured to have used MAC’s Whirl And Soar lip pencils on her now infamous pout – a little fact which might have been the inspiration behind MAC Cosmetics’s latest and arguably greatest ever release, MAC Lip Kits.

With seven combinations of MAC’s most popular lipsticks and lip liners in taupe, rose, and beige shades, it’s nude 90s nostalgia heaven, and pure perfection for natural, but full looking lips. Jenner’s faves, Whirl and Soar, also make an appearance in the collection, which is now available exclusively online at Macy’s and Nordstrom.

With all of the kits looking fab AF, it’s a tough choice for any beauty addict (and why have one when you can have them all? Who needs to pay rent anyway, right?). Prepare for your credit card to hurt this month…

1. MAC Cosmetics Kit in Twig and Half Red.

2. MAC Cosmetics Kit in Stone.

3. MAC Cosmetics Kit in Mehr and Soar.

4. MAC Cosmetics Kit in Taupe and Hover.

5. MAC Cosmetics Kit in Honeylove and Subculture.

6. MAC Cosmetics Kit in Velvet Teddy and Boldly Bare.

7. MAC Cosmetics Kit in Whirl.

Comment: What’s your all-time fave MAC lip shade?