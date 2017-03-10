These Boozy Cookie Cup Shots Will MAKE Your Weekend

Stop everything and make these immediately.

We love recipes that combine our fave things; and these insanely easy, impressively tasty boozy chocolate chip cookie shots that bring the goodness of cookies and the buzziness of Baileys together in one delightful hit do just that.

There is literally no way you can stop at one though. Just remember, you were warned.

So, if you’re game to get buzzed Cookie Monster style, and have a few spare minutes, a bottle of Baileys, a bar of chocolate and some ready-made cookie dough in the fridge, check out this simple shot recipe thanks to the guys at Baking Mad…

If anyone needs us, we’ll be here:

Media and images via youtube.com and giphy.com.

Comment: Got a killer shot recipe? Share it with us!