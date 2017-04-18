More is more at the desert festival.

While we were busy stuffing ourselves with chocolate eggs over the Easter long weekend, celebs and music lovers alike partied up a storm at the annual Coachella music festival in California.

Arguably the most Instagrammable festival ever, Coachella attracts hundreds of thousands of people each year, including countless models, bloggers, and anyone who loves a crop top and unicorn hair.

It’s pretty much impossible to rock blue braids or face tattoos anywhere but at Coachella, so we’re not surprised everyone took advantage of the opportunity and went all out when it came to their festival looks.

That’s why checking our social media feeds this week is a bit like looking through a kaleidoscope thanks to our fave celebs’ countless photos showing wild hair and makeup looks that include every hue of the rainbow. And we can’t help but be inspired to shake up our own hair and makeup routine and try something new, whether it’s pink eyeshadow, 90s hair buns, or a perfectly tied bandana, a’la these Coachella-goers…

1. This unicorn hair.

2. These glitter freckles.

3. This fab flower crown.

4. This fantastic face paint.

5. These beautiful glitter buns.

6. This hot highlighter hair.

7. This nod to the 90s.

8. This overall sparkle.

9. These fun hair beads.

10. This cute star tattoo.

11. This sexy back.

12. These classic red lips.

13. This perfect top knot.

14. And this bold bandana.

Images via instagram.com