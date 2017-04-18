9

More is more at the desert festival.

While we were busy stuffing ourselves with chocolate eggs over the Easter long weekend, celebs and music lovers alike partied up a storm at the annual Coachella music festival in California.

Arguably the most Instagrammable festival ever, Coachella attracts hundreds of thousands of people each year, including countless models, bloggers, and anyone who loves a crop top and unicorn hair.

It’s pretty much impossible to rock blue braids or face tattoos anywhere but at Coachella, so we’re not surprised everyone took advantage of the opportunity and went all out when it came to their festival looks.

That’s why checking our social media feeds this week is a bit like looking through a kaleidoscope thanks to our fave celebs’ countless photos showing wild hair and makeup looks that include every hue of the rainbow. And we can’t help but be inspired to shake up our own hair and makeup routine and try something new, whether it’s pink eyeshadow, 90s hair buns, or a perfectly tied bandana, a’la these Coachella-goers…

1. This unicorn hair.

Screen Shot 2017-04-18 at 11.04.17 am

2. These glitter freckles.

Screen Shot 2017-04-18 at 11.11.26 am

3. This fab flower crown.

Screen Shot 2017-04-18 at 11.17.46 am

4. This fantastic face paint.

Screen Shot 2017-04-18 at 10.47.12 am

5. These beautiful glitter buns.

Screen Shot 2017-04-18 at 10.50.11 am

6. This hot highlighter hair.

Screen Shot 2017-04-18 at 10.55.32 am

7. This nod to the 90s.

Screen Shot 2017-04-18 at 10.56.21 am

8. This overall sparkle.

Screen Shot 2017-04-18 at 11.20.09 am

9. These fun hair beads.

Screen Shot 2017-04-18 at 10.56.48 am

10. This cute star tattoo.

Screen Shot 2017-04-18 at 11.01.54 am

11. This sexy back.

Screen Shot 2017-04-18 at 11.03.18 am

12. These classic red lips.

Screen Shot 2017-04-18 at 11.22.03 am

13. This perfect top knot.

Screen Shot 2017-04-18 at 11.29.23 am

14. And this bold bandana.

Screen Shot 2017-04-18 at 11.05.36 am

