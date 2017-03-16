This Dental Floss Trick Will Get You The Best Winged Eyeliner Of Your Life

So. Freakin’. Clever.

Winged eyeliner is arguably the most frustratingly difficult makeup technique to pull off.

Which may explain why there’s over two million Google search results for ‘how to do winged eyeliner’, involving everything from employing credit cards and sticky-tape in an effort to simplify the process for us makeup amateurs.

And while there’s definitely some very clever tricks out there for pulling off the hard-to-execute classic look, the latest hack going viral online may just be – dare we say it – the most genius approach we’ve ever seen. The secret? Dental floss.

Yep, Instagram celeb and beauty blogger I Am Sugarcoated may just have cracked the code for pulling off the perfect cat eye, every time, regardless of your skill level.

Watch, and learn…

Media via instagram.com.

