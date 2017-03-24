This Glitter Pomegranate Cocktail Recipe Is Equal Parts Pretty And Tasty

Deliciously dazzling.

Alcoholic drinks have seriously stepped up their game in recent years; from shots served in cookie cups to galaxy-inspired works of cocktail art, simply adding some cranberry juice to your guests’ vodka is no longer acceptable.

So if you want to really blow your friends minds and tastebuds at your next gathering, you should look no further than this magical glittery pomegranate cocktail recipe from the DIY gurus at Zana.

While it may look sophisticated, it’s refreshingly easy to throw together, and with it’s crisp gin base, goes down a treat. So go forth and drink and dazzle…

Image and video via youtube.com.

Comment: Got an impressive cocktail recipe? Share it with us!