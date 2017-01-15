“They grabbed me and took me to the entrance hall. I was wearing a bathrobe, naked underneath.”

The shocking transcript of what is claimed to be Kim Kardashian’s official first interview with police after she was bound and gagged at gunpoint in her Paris apartment in October, has been leaked in French paper, Le Journal du Dimanche and translated into English by WWD.

The six-page document, which contains information previously unknown to the public, includes explicit details of exactly what happened inside Kardashian’s exclusive Paris abode.

“He pointed the weapon at me. He took the ring. He was wearing gloves. He asked me where the jewelry and money was,” the 36 year-old is quoted as saying in the transcript.

“They grabbed me and took me to the entrance hall. I was wearing a bathrobe, naked underneath. We then went back to the room and they pushed me onto the bed. That’s when they tied me with plastic cables and sticky tape on the hands, then they taped my mouth and legs. They carried me to my bathroom, to my bathtub to be precise.”

The document goes on to give a blow-by-blow account of the events of the night Kardashian was held captive in her bathroom while masked intruders made off with millions of dollars of the star’s jewelry including a Lorraine Schwartz diamond necklace and diamond earrings and a yellow gold Rolex watch.

The biggest break in the case to date, last week Paris officials arrested 17 people thought to be connected to the robbery, three of which have been identified as women.

It’s been a tough few months for Kardashian, who has been supporting her husband, rapper Kanye West since he was hospitalized with acute mental health issues in November after sources described his state as ‘profoundly depressed and paranoid’.

Image via youtube.com.