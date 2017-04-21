This Is What You Should Eat According To Your Skin Type

You are what you eat.

If a genie granted me three wishes, you better bet one of them would be to possess flawless skin – and world peace, obviously.

My complexion isn’t terrible, but it’s also not perfect enough that I’d ever consider leaving the house without a light foundation on most days.

I’ve always used a wide range of skincare products on my face, and only recently found a cleanser, serum, and day/night cream combo that actually works for me, after finally figuring out my skin type, but the reality is, it’s not just about what you put on your skin, but what you nourish it with from within, that makes the difference.

In fact our diets have far greater an impact on our skin than most of us give them credit for. The wrong food can cause redness, blotchiness, congestion, breakouts, and dryness – to name a few. Drinking a lot of water is the bare minimum you can do for your complexion, but depending on your skin type, there are certain foods you should avoid, and others you should consume more of, ifv you really want to achieve an Instagram-worthy, healthy glow.

Skin expert and marketing manager for skincare brand, Murad, Emma Hindmarsh has always taken a holistic approach to healthy skin. “As an organ, your body is there to act as a filter, aiding certain things to be absorbed and released, as well as stopping other things from being absorbed or released. As such, your diet plays a big role in your skincare regime, aiding your skin to look and feel more or less healthy, depending on your internal health,” says Hindmarsh.

So if you’ve tried dozens of skincare products and treatments, but are still struggling to achieve healthy skin, try incorporating these foods into your diet, according to your skin type…

1. Ageing skin

When it comes to more mature skin, you definitely want to stock up on bananas. The delish yellow fruit contains Vitamin C and B6, which help in maintaining elasticity and firmness of skin. High quantities of antioxidants also help to protect the skin from damage from free radicals, which leads to premature ageing.

Rich in good fats, which makes your skin glow with health and hydration, avocados should also be your friends. They contain lutein, which has potent antioxidant properties, ideal for protecting more delicate mature skin from further environmental damage.

And finally, if you have to reach for the herb cupboard next time you’re looking to spice things up, grab some rosemary. The fragrant herb is naturally anti-inflammatory and can help reduce puffiness and redness. It’s also known to enhance your mood through its stress-relieving aroma. Bonus!

2. Dry skin