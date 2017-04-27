This Prosecco Ice Pops Recipe Will Get You Both Drunk And Refreshed

Because you can never have too much bubbly.

If you’re as obsessed with Prosecco as we are, you’re going to love this too-easy refreshing recipe from the guys at Recipe Lion.

It requires literally only three ingredients and the results are super pretty and oh-so boozy.

In fact, if you can stop at just one of these, you probably deserve a medal.

Or a glass of bubbly.

So invite your gal pals over, grab a bottle of Prosecco, some berries and a few edible petals (if you want to really take this recipe to the next level) and wow them with your hostess skills by serving up these tasty Prosecco ice pops…

Video via youtube.com, image via shutterstock.

Comment: Got a crafty way of serving up Prosecco? Share it with us!