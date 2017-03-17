This Unicorn Cupcake Recipe Is Truly Magical

Seeing is believing.

If you’re as obsessed with unicorns and all things unicorn themed as we are, you’re sure to flip out over this next level unicorn cupcake recipe, created by YouTube baking queen, Fabiana Roberts.

Served in super cute mason jars (because, let’s face it, everything’s better in mason jars), these inspired treats are equally as enjoyable to admire as they are to devour, and they’re surprisingly easy to whip up.

So if you want to be transported back to childhood daydreaming and the smell of freshly baked goods, get your chef hat on and follow this recipe; it’s as dreamy as the possibility that unicorns exist (which, obvs, they do)…

Image and media via youtube.com.