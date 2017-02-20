“If you don’t look that way they don’t take you; maybe I was a distraction.”

Women are constantly having our appearances critiqued.

One minute we’re too skinny, the next we’re too curvy. We can never win with what we choose to wear, and even the simple choice to forgo a bit of makeup is cause for having our professionalism judged. But you know society has officially stooped to a new sexist low when you’re actually fired for how you look.

That’s what happened to 24 year-old London TV company, UNIT TV, employee, Emma Hulse, who says she was let go from her new freelance job for being too attractive.

Shortly after Hulse arrived at the office, the TV professional alleged she received a text from her manager saying she was no longer required, before asking her out for drinks.

“I got there and spoke to the line manager and he asked me, “Are you a model? Are you not doing catwalks? Why are you not at the front of house?”,” Hulse told British newspaper, The Standard of the incident.

“I was wearing a lipstick, but from my perspective I was not inappropriate. I was wearing a shirt and trousers. I really didn’t think I looked inappropriate.”

Adam Luckwell, who owns the company, told Metro this week the line manager involved in the incident has since had his employment terminated for reasons not related to the incident.

“Unit takes any accusation of discrimination on any ground very seriously, it is in direct contravention of the company’s policies and against the underlying ethos of the company… The individual that made the alleged remarks was dismissed several weeks ago after a probationary period and was with the company for less than three months… I was not aware that the situation had occurred with Emma Hulse, so cannot comment on that specific case.”

However Hulse, who has over 4,500 followers on her Instagram page where she regularly posts selfies, says she feels she was unfairly sacked as a direct result of her looks.

“Maybe that company employs plain looking people and maybe if you don’t look that way they don’t take you; maybe I was a distraction. I do camera operating as well, I work for many different companies and no one has sent me home because of the way I look. Especially within a creative agency, you should be free to wear what you want.”

Unfortunately, even in this supposedly modern day and age, women’s success at work seems in many cases directly linked to their looks, which is why it’s important to speak out about sexist protocols and inappropriate treatment at your workplace. So hopefully, one day, we won’t have to report stories like this anymore.

