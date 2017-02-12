‘Tampons? What are those. We don’t say those words out loud.’
Professional yogi, Steph Góngora sent her 260,000+ Instagram followers a powerful message this week when she posted a confronting video of herself performing yoga moves in white lycra whilst visibly bleeding through her pants.
The poignant video has already been viewed over 230,000 times and attracted over 5,000 comments from viewers largely impressed with Góngora’s bravery at bringing the taboo topic of menstruation into the limelight.
In her moving post, the yogi argues for the importance of destroying the pervasive social stigma responsible for embarrassing misunderstandings about how the female body actually works and the perpetuation of sexist enforcements like the tampon tax and banning of menstruating women from public pools, when it comes to how we collectively think about periods.
‘I am a woman, therefore, I bleed,’ Góngora writes.
‘It’s messy, it’s painful, it’s terrible, and it’s beautiful. And yet, you wouldn’t know. Because I hide it. I bury things at the bottom of the trash. I breathe, ragged and awkward through the cramps, all the while holding onto this tight lipped, painted on smile. Tampons? What are those. We don’t say those words out loud…Over 100 million young women around the globe miss school or work for lack of adequate menstrual supplies and fear of what might happen if the world witnesses A NATURAL BODILY FUNCTION. . WHY?’
Preach, girl. 🙌
You can read her entire statement and watch the Insta video below.
