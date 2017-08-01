We Tried A Gazillion Eye Creams. Here’s Which Ones Really Worked.

Fine lines? What fine lines?

If there’s one thing most women do as part of their makeup routine, it’s concealing dark under eye circles and faking full lashes with a bit of mascara. Even if the rest of the face is completely bare, a bit of eye makeup makes us feel pretty and put together.

But even the best makeup hacks won’t help if your skin isn’t in good shape, which is where eye creams come into play. Our eyes are usually one of the first areas to age and develop fine lines, so it’s important to nourish and protect the sensitive area, even before you notice the first wrinkles or sagging.

However, with hundreds of supposedly ‘miracle’ eye creams on the market, it’s hard to know where to start. Moreover, you often may not notice the effects of an eye cream immediately, as they tend to be subtle and make the biggest difference long-term to prevent signs of ageing.

So how do you know which creams actually work? Trial and error is one option, or you can just trust us. We tried a whole lot of eye creams over the past few weeks to find our ride-or-die products – the ones we’d happily recommend to a friend.

Whether it’s dark circles, puffiness, or fine lines you’re concerned about, there’s an eye cream for everyone. Here are the ones that really do the job…

1. Benefit It’s Potent! Eye Cream

Great for: Hydrating and dark circles.

Beauty editor Nadine tried it: “The fresh smell and ultra-creamy consistency made this eye cream a treat to apply every morning and night. I really love how hydrating this cream feels, while also being a great base for any concealer. After using it for a couple of weeks, I even think my under-eye circles aren’t quiet as dark anymore.”

2. Mesoestetic 360 collagen

Great for: Fine lines and elasticity.

Product manager Kerri tried it: “This cream promises to to reduce wrinkles and increase elasticity and volume; and in the two weeks I’ve been using it, while the lines under my eyes remain largely unchanged, the cream is super lightweight and moisturizing, and has definitely plumped up my skin, so I’m expecting more noticeable changes with continued use in the coming weeks. Would definitely recommend.”

3. Avène PhysioLift Eyes

Great for: Puffiness and first signs of ageing.

Global editor Nadia tried it: “This eye cream promises to do it all, thanks to the age-defying ingredients Retinaldehyde and Hyaluronic Acid. The super light fluid worked a treat to reduce the puffiness I often experience in the morning, and my skin felt smooth and deeply hydrated each time I used it.”

4. Napoleon Perdis Supreme Eye Cream

Great for: Overall rejuvenation.

Art director Jaana tried it: “After using the product every morning and evening for a few weeks, I didn’t notice a huge difference in the look of my skin, however, it definitely felt very different. The cream is enriched with coconut oil, which made the texture of it absolutely amazing to apply, as it just glided on my skin, which is ideal for the ever so sensitive eyelids, and made the area under my peepers sup silky and soft to touch, perfect for use pre-makeup application.”

5. Bioderma Sensibio Eye Contour Gel

Great for: Sensitive eyes.

Digital marketing associate Marine tried it: “A great product to apply under and around the eyes. The gel texture gives a direct feeling of freshness and relief. Even after only a week of applying the product, I noticed a significant improvement, as my eyes felt less irritated and dry. I love using it in the morning and before going to bed before my normal day and night cream to refresh and soften the entire area.”

6. Dr Lewinn’s Private Formula Nourish & Renew Eye Cream

Great for: Dry skin.

Junior content producer Kassi tried it: “I have really sensitive and dry skin, so I’m typically extremely cautious with what products I use. However, not only did this cream not cause any kind of reaction, I noticed over the past two weeks I’ve had almost no dry skin near my eyes, which is a massive plus for me, and the area feels noticeably softer and smoother.”

