Michelle Obama’s program will no longer be supported.

After a little more than 100 days in office, the Trump administration has announced it will cease funding the Let Girls Learn program, which was founded by Michelle Obama two years ago.

According to an email sent by a Peace Corps employee to CNN, ‘we will not continue to use the ‘Let Girls Learn’ brand or maintain a stand-alone program.’ She continues to explain the success of the program saying they were ‘proud of what ‘Let Girls Learn’ accomplished and we have all of you to thank for this success.’.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama started the initiative in 2015 in an effort to create educational opportunities for girls in developing countries with the help of volunteers and financial aid from emergency funds.

While the United States Agency for International Development released a statement saying they are ‘committed to empowering women and girls around the world’ and are ‘continuing to examine the best ways to do so,’ Trump’s decision to cease funding could have a significant impact on educational aid seeing that the initiative has invested more than $1 billion since its launch two years ago.

The new administration seems to shift its focus on empowering women in business rather than education, with Ivanka Trump hosting a dinner party for the US State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Partnership last week, but many believe this to be the wrong approach.

Former Organizing for America communications director, Jesse Lehrich poignantly tweeted it’s ‘harder to have women who work if you don’t let girls learn.’.

We tend to think he has a point.

