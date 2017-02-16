“As far as national security is concerned, this White House is in disarray.”



The first 100 days of a US president’s term are considered a crucial indicator of how he will do throughout the rest of his four years in office. And in the case of Donald Trump, things aren’t looking too good.

Every morning seems to bring a fresh headline about some new scandal or gaffe. And just this week, two of Trump’s chosen cronies have fallen by the wayside.

First his national security officer, Michael Flynn, resigned after it came to light that he’d been in close touch with Russia before and after the US presidential election last November. Flynn admitted he’d “inadvertently” misled Vice President Mike Pence about the nature of several phone calls between himself and Russia’s US ambassador, Sergey Kislyak. Much remains unknown about exactly what role Russia played in the election, but it seems increasingly certain that they did play a role of some kind.

Then Trump’s nominee for labor secretary, Andrew Puzder, took himself out of the game. “After careful consideration and discussions with my family, I am withdrawing my nomination for Secretary of Labor,” Puzder said in a statement. “I am honored to have been considered by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Labor and put America’s workers and businesses back on a path to sustainable prosperity.”

Puzder faced a hard road to confirmation; Democrats were opposed to him because of his position on labor issues, and after it came out that he had employed an undocumented immigrant housekeeper, Republicans began distancing themselves from him as well.

This followed White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s embarrassing reference to ‘the Bowling Green massacre’ which never actually happened, her public promotion of Ivanka Trump’s clothing line, for which she was rebuked, and her coining of the term ‘alternative facts’ to describe outright lies peddled by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Yesterday, Republican Senator John McCain told CNN that “as far national security is concerned, this White House is in disarray.” And earlier this week, Army General Tony Thomas warned that “our government continues to be in unbelievable turmoil. I hope they sort it out soon because we’re a nation at war.”

“Nobody knows who’s in charge and nobody knows who’s setting policy,” McCain said of the Trump White House.

Image via a katz / Shutterstock, Inc.