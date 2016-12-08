I Went To The 2016 ARIAs And Came Home Soaking Wet But It Was Totally Worth It

The rain didn’t dampen the red carpet vibes.

Only at an Australian music event would a band almost miss receiving their award because they were too busy exchanging small talk at the bar over beers, or walk the red carpet in matching sweats holding dachshunds, which is exactly what happened at this year’s ARIA music awards, when I arrived to a sea of Aussie celebs walking a rain-drizzled red carpet.

The ARIA music awards are arguably the most important event each year in Australian music. The star-studded ceremony is a celebration of Australian music artists, producers, and performers, and celebrated its 30th year this year. Winning – or even just being nominated for – an ARIA is a pretty big deal for an artist, increasing the amount of media attention they receive and usually drastically improving their record sales.

Each year, the nominated artists along with hoards of Australian celebrities, important music industry big-wigs, international stars and other bands and performers, walk the ARIA red carpet before attending the ceremony and show, which is complete with mind-blowing performances.

As well as always being full of crazy antics, the ARIAs are also a chance for artists to express themselves. This year, Sia pleaded for marriage equality when accepting her award, Flume protested against Sydney’s controversial lock-out laws and female artist Montaigne had ‘People over profit’ emblazoned across her chest in black paint to make a bold statement.

International artist Tove Lo also had a strong message to express. She wore a transparent dress with a uterus embroidered on the front, a dainty vagina-themed necklace, and another with the word ‘feminist’ hanging from a gold chain, to make the point that women should be comfortable with talking about our vaginas.

Uterus dress for #ARIAS 😘 MADE BY @emeliejanrell @crapdiem A photo posted by Tove Lo (@tovelo) on Nov 22, 2016 at 10:13pm PST



Even though it was pouring rain the entire time, I managed to nab interviews with some of Australia’s biggest names in music, who spilled the dirt on their year, their careers, and even threw in some spontaneous a cappella singing. And more importantly, I resisted the urge to ask anyone the tired old “What are you wearing?” question, because when you’re meeting some of the world’s most influential artists, who cares what designer they’re sporting?

Here’s a snapshot of what went down when Team SHESAID took to the 2016 ARIA music awards (rain-soaked hair included)…

