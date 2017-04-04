“I don’t even look like this.”

Beauty vlogger Gina Shkeda wants people to know her so-called ‘natural beauty’ isn’t actually that natural – it takes a lot of work – and that they’re flawless, just as they are.

When one of Shkeda’s followers, Paige Matthews, tweeted out an Instagram pic of Shkeda with the comment, “If I could wake up as beautiful as @GinaShkeda I’d be the happiest girl alive #naturalbeauty,” Shkeda replied within minutes, saying, “Girl I have micro bladed brows, lash extensions in and lip injections. I don’t even look like this,” adding “you’re flawless.”

If I could wake up as beautiful as @GinaShkeda I'd be the happiest girl alive #naturalbeauty pic.twitter.com/ExpI2bnnIP — paige matthews (@_Pajdelamah) March 31, 2017

Girl I have micro bladed brows, lash extensions in and lip injections – I don't even look like this 😂 you're flawless https://t.co/6Eh2wxclC9 — Gina (@GinaShkeda) March 31, 2017



Praise for Shkeda’s honesty immediately began to flow…

@GinaShkeda @AdrianXpression wow that was refreshing and positive af to see someone plainly admit their natural-look isnt natural — onyxmorphina (@onyxmorphina) April 1, 2017

@GinaShkeda Oh i love you for this! 😘 — Carly Rowena (@CarlyRowena) March 31, 2017

@GinaShkeda This response is so important ❤ — C I N D Y. (@SugaryOblivion) March 31, 2017

Matthews, who is 19 and lives in Massachusetts, told Buzzfeed News that when she originally saw Shkeda’s makeup-free selfie, she thought, “OMG, she’s literally perfect.” But Shkeda’s reply “kind of blew me away how she was so confident in herself,” said Matthews. “That she could put herself out like that, because not a lot of people do.”

While constantly comparing yourself to other people on social media can have an overall negative effect on your mental health, Matthews told Buzzfeed that Shkeda’s unapologetic reply gave her a boost of self-confidence. “I realized if someone I look up to can be so confident, so can I.”

Meanwhile, if you’d like to look as fab as Shkeda does when she wakes up in the morning, here’s what you need to know before you get lash extensions, and the lowdown on lip fillers, too.

Images via Instagram/ginashkeda.

