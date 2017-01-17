Authorities believe she could have prevented the massacre.

Noor Salman, the widow of the man who killed 49 people and injured over 50 more in the worst mass shooting in US history has been arrested in connection with the attack.

Last June, Omar Mateen opened fire at the Pulse nightclub, a popular gay dance spot in Orlando, Florida. Authorities believe Mateen’s wife knew about her husband’s plans, helped him carry them out, and deliberately provided investigators with false and conflicting information after the shooting. She faces two federal charges: aiding and abetting Mateen, and obstruction of justice.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina told CNN‘s Erin Burnett he was “glad to see” that Salman has been arrested and charged. “There’s no doubt in my mind, based on the information I knew and I received from the FBI over the past seven months, that she knew, that she aided and that she could have prevented this tragedy.”

Mateen, who professed his allegiance to ISIS in a 911 call during the attack, was killed by SWAT team members after barricading himself in a bathroom at the Pulse nightclub. Authorities have been investigating Mateen’s home life and deciding whether or not to charge his wife for months, according to CNN.

Mateen and Salman married in 2011 after meeting online. It was the second marriage for both; Salman’s first marriage, to a Palestinian man, was arranged by her parents, while Mateen’s first wife, Sitora Yusufiy, left him soon after their marriage. Yususfiy told The New York Times that Mateen was abusive and mentally unstable, and credits her parents with helping her escape the marriage. “I’m blessed to have the family that I do because they saved me from death.”

Salman was arrested in the San Francisco area, where she moved with her and Mateen’s toddler son after the shooting. She was expected to appear in court in Oakland before being extradited to Florida.

