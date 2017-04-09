He might be dumb as a post, but hot damn, he’s pretty…

A new study published in the journal, Evolutionary Psychological Science, suggests guys with killer personalities don’t always get ahead in the dating world.

When researchers asked women between the ages of 15 and 29 to select potential dates from a series of photographs attached to personality profiles, then told their mothers to select a suitable partner on their behalf from the same group, both the women and their mothers opted for the most physically attractive male candidates.

In fact, even men whose dating profiles demonstrated highly attractive personal qualities like being respectful, honest and trustworthy, were rated as less desirable than their peers with less impressive personalities who were more conventionally physically appealing.

During the study, each woman was shown photographs of three men; one of whom was considered “attractive”, one “moderately attractive”, and one “unattractive”, based on data from previous research. Each photo came with one of three ‘trait’ profiles which included personality characteristics determined to be either “highly desirable,” “desirable” or only “moderately desirable” by women looking for potential romantic partners.

As long as a man was considered physically attractive, women took his personality traits into consideration. However, when a man was considered unattractive, his personality traits were generally disregarded, even if they fell into the most desirable profile category.

While women have long argued that a man’s personality is more important than his looks when it comes to being boyfriend material, the new research would seem to suggest we dramatically underestimate the power a Channing Tatum-type can have over our ovaries.

A person’s physical attractiveness, or more accurately – physical symmetry, has long been associated with general biological health and fertility, which may give an indication as to why it’s so important to us when looking for a long-term partner, even if we’re not willing to admit it.

Even so, there’s still hope for the less traditionally attractive of us out there, as the old adage that ‘beauty is in the eye of the beholder’ may still hold some weight, according to one of the study’s lead researchers, professor of social psychology at Eastern Connecticut State University, Madeleine Fugere.

“Different people have different perceptions of what they consider to be moderately attractive.”.

Still, it’s probably safe to say these shirtless men holding cute animals are beautiful by anyone’s standard.

