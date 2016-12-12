“It’s indescribable the pain I felt…I was screaming, crying — begging — reciting prayers.”

When ISIS took over the Iraqi city of Mosul over two years ago, it was the start of an oppressive regime for women, making their lives a silent hell on earth. But now that the city has been freed, former tight-lipped victims of ISIS are speaking out against the cult, explaining what it was like to be a woman under their control.

According to a new report from the New York Times, in addition to requiring the wearing of the face-covering niqab and a loose-fitting gown known as abaya or jilbab, ISIS prohibited Mosul women from showing their hands and feet, insisting socks and gloves be worn at all times, and regularly announcing over the city’s loudspeakers women should wear a film of black cloth to cover their eyes.

Despite this, the terrorist group insists the dress code wasn’t restrictive for women, but designed “to prevent them from falling into humiliation and vulgarity or to be a theatre for the eyes of those who are looking”.

But even the slightest deviation from the strict guidelines would result in severe punishment, as one former Mosul resident revealed in an interview with the New York Times.

Thirty-nine year-old Wafa was punished with 21 spiked whip lashes after allegedly lifting her niqab to eat at a picnic.

“It’s indescribable the pain I felt…I was screaming, crying — begging — reciting prayers,” the ex-Mosul resident explained.

Another woman under the group’s control, identified as Ms Beder, said she also faced extreme punishment, being grabbed by law enforcement officials and fined after being spotted with her eyes visible.

“I put on everything — the niqab, the abaya, the gloves, the socks. All I forgot to do is cover my eyes…. [When the police spotted me] they said: ‘Where is your husband? Does he accept that just anyone can see your face?’ I said: ‘But I wasn’t showing my face. Only my eyes!’”

The Sharia dress code not only turned Mosul’s women into walking silhouettes, it restricted them so much, newly emancipated female residents revealed they often couldn’t tell if they’d paid the right amount of money at the market, and regularly tripped over when attempting to navigate their way around the streets.

The infamous terrorist group has a long history of horrifying abuse of women, and extreme measures to control their bodies, recently declaring they’d kill any children born with Down Syndrome. Additionally, more than 5,000 Yazidi girls and women have so far been sold into sexual slavery at the hands of the demonic group. It is the single largest kidnap of women this century.

It’s perhaps unsurprising then, according to a report by Express last month, that many of the women who fell prey to this regime have since burned their niqabs and jilbabs, with one unidentified ex-Mosul resident telling the UK news site, “Today I feel reborn”.

