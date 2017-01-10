Trump’s first day as President will not go as smooth as he’d like.

It’s no secret Donald Trump has made a lot of offensive comments about women; and while making countless sexist assertions and being accused of sexual harassment doesn’t seem to stop you being elected as President, it doesn’t mean every woman has to be happy about it.

Throughout the election campaign, and since the announcement of his win, women have protested the President-elect’s sexism and bigotry in a number of creative and noticeable ways, from walking naked at conventions to painting their bodies with his most infamous remarks. And the weekend of Trump’s inauguration will be no different.

The female-centric event, which will take place on January 21st, isn’t just for women, though. People from all walks of life, regardless of their gender, race, religion or sexuality, are encouraged to attend and give their voice in support of the rights of women and other minority groups, including the LGBT community and immigrants.

And as the global movement builds momentum, the hashtag #WhyIMarch is being used by activists across the world to explain why marching against Trump is important to them.

Because I didn’t honorably serve my country for two decades to be considered “less than” my male counterparts ✊🏾 #SheServedToo #WhyIMarch — Tee Marie Hanible (@TheRealTeeMarie) January 6, 2017

I march because I want to live in a world where people are treated with respect. #WhyIMarch #MarchOnSTL — Candace Bingham (@candaceb1219) January 8, 2017

#whyIMarch – because women before me didn’t fight for equality so we could stop here #WomensMarch — MissJessica (@_MissJessica) January 8, 2017

As well as the main event in Washington, there will also be a number of solidarity events happening across the US and around the world, including in Sydney, Australia.

“We believe it’s important to stand with our American sisters and all who identify as female around the world in these difficult times,” said Women’s March on Sydney coordinator, Ayebatonye Abrakasa said.

According to Abrakasa, women will have a particularly hard time during Trump’s presidency if his former comments and policy plans are an indication of what’s to come in the next four years, with access to abortion and LGBT rights already set to be negatively affected.

“We want to remind our families, loved ones, and friends how high the price of complacency can be.”

