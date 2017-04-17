Looks like… water?!

After unicorn toast and faux meat burgers, the latest food, or rather, drink, craze to hit the streets and social media is coffee that looks like water.

Sold in a minimalist, hipster-approved bottle, CLR CFF is the first coffee that won’t stain your teeth or shirt, should you be as clumsy as we are, thanks to its transparent formula.

Invented by two Slovakian brothers who wanted to both drink lots of coffee and have shiny white teeth, this fancy beverage is supposed to taste just like coffee and provide the same caffeine hit as your normal morning takeaway; it just doesn’t look like it.

Based on a top secret “physical processing”, the drink supposedly tastes like a strong cold brew, and only packs four calories per 200ml bottle, according to the CLR CFF brothers, as there are no added sugars or chemicals. The ingredients are listed as water, fresh coffee, and caffeine.

While we understand the potentially life-changing difference it can mean for our teeth, we’re not so sure we want or need clear coffee. There’s just something so comforting about a cup of hot, dark, creamy java in the morning that can’t be beaten.

That doesn’t mean we’re not curious to try it, though, just like the rest of the world, it seems. But a pre-warning – you will currently have to wait about a month for your CLR CFF order to be dispatched, should you decide to order it online. A five-pack will set you back about $20, making it just slightly more exxy than a normal cup of coffee. Very intriguing…

Images via instagram.com.

Comment: Would you try clear coffee? Or have you already tried it? What did you think?