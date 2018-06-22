11 Reasons To Quit Your Job Without Looking Back

Quitting your job might be the best decision you’ll ever make.

There’s never going to be a perfect time to quit your job. But if you find yourself frequently contemplating it, that’s usually a sign that it’s time to move on. For me, quitting my full-time corporate job to freelance and pursue my dreams was one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever made – but it’s also been one of the best.

While it took a lot of guts (and sleepless nights) to make the leap, my desire to quit my desk job had become so much more pressing than my need to continue working, I knew I’d be doing myself a disservice if I didn’t commit to a change.

If you, too, feel like you’re no longer satisfied with your work, but don’t quite have the courage to move on, here are 13 reasons you should consider taking the plunge and never looking back.

1. Your work no longer challenges you

Did you know we spend a third of lives working? One. Third. That’s a heck of a lot of time to waste on something that doesn’t make you happy. If you’re not waking up in the morning with a sense of enthusiasm about heading into the office, it’s time to reassess. You’ll be amazed how much the quality of your life improves when you’re inspired by what you do. Instead of rolling out of bed, you’ll be bouncing.

2. Your heart longs to see the world

“I regret that time I quit my job and went traveling,” said no person ever. Countless studies have shown that people who take time out to travel are more productive in their jobs, less prone to stress and burnout and all-around happier people. You only live once, so don’t spend your life sitting in front of a computer if your heart is pulling you elsewhere.

3. You want to do what you love

Your job should be just as much about personal fulfilment and growth as it is money. Studies also indicate that if you’re engaged in the work you do, you’re more productive on the job. Being in an industry that sucks the life out of you is soul-destroying. Do you think that in five years time you’ll be more focused on how much money you’ve earned, or how miserable you were while earning it?

4. You need to focus on yourself

One of the reasons I quit full-time work was to focus on myself. Instinctively, I knew working in an office environment wasn’t for me, and the more I continued to force myself to accept otherwise, the more I started to resent the job – and myself. Sometimes we all just need a little time out to reassess and recharge. Chances are, when you finally get some breathing space, you’ll better be able to recognize what you want – and what you and don’t.

5. You have no work/life balance

There are those who say you can have it all, but in my experience, you really can’t. Before I quit my day job, I was working a 40-plus hours a week, taking an eight-hour acting course every Saturday, and trying to keep up social appearances with friends – all the while aiming to lead a healthy lifestyle that consisted of regular gym sessions and home-cooked meals. Let’s just say the only thing I managed to keep up with was the Kardashians every Tuesday night, because I was too exhausted to do anything else.

6. You’ll get to sleep in on Monday

A wise person once said, “Mondays aren’t so bad: it’s your job that sucks.” If you’re thinking about quitting your job to work freelance, sleeping in on a Monday is one of the most pleasurable perks. While everyone else is snoozing the dreaded 6am alarm, you’re still fast asleep, blissfully unaware that Monday has even started.

7. Your job no longer meets your needs

Life changes constantly. Maybe you’ve just had a baby, your partner has taken a pay cut, or you’re contemplating an cross-country move. Whatever the reason, you’re under no obligation to stay in a position that no longer serves you. Recognize where the change needs to take place, then seek out something that’s better suited to your new lifestyle.

8. You want to make your own hours

Not everyone is most productive between the hours of 9am and 5pm. In fact, according to a 1994 study by Loughborough University in the UK, people were able to be just as alert well outside these hours, provided the tasks they performed were ones they were actually interested in. What’s more, our energy and motivation fluctuates in peaks and troughs throughout the day – meaning we’re more productive when we get to choose when we work.

9. Your work environment is toxic

If your workplace is costing you your self-esteem and self-worth, don’t wait until you’re at your breaking point to call it quits. The author of Rising Above A Toxic Workplace, Gary Chapman recommends using the “energy vampire test” to tell if you’re working among toxic colleagues or an overpowering boss.

“You should assess how you’re being affected…Do I feel sucked dry after an interaction with this person? Do I feel victimized?” Maybe you have ethical or moral differences with the company, there’s a lack of respect between employers and employees, or you just don’t feel like you’re a cultural fit. Whatever the reason, if you’re unhappy or in any way uncomfortable in your job, it might be a sign that it’s the wrong job for you.

10. You’ve lost your mojo

If your work life is affecting your sex life, it’s time to get out. According to a study by the University of Colorado, having regular sex is critical to our overall well being. And as anyone who’s worked a horrible job can attest, nothing drains your libido faster than hating your work life. Creating a better work/life balance will do wonders for your sex drive – and your relationships.

11. You want to hit the books

Deciding to leave behind a stable job that delivers a substantial amount of cash at the end of each week seems crazy. But investing in your education and your future can make you just as rich in the long-term. If you know the career path you’re on isn’t for you, don’t be ashamed or frightened to go back to school. I’m doing it – and I couldn’t be more excited. Why? Because I’ll finally be doing the thing that I’m most passionate and fulfilled by.

