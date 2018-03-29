11 Sweet Beauty Products Inspired by Chocolate and Other Awesomeness

Your beauty routine just got really sweet.

Chocolate. It’s a wonderful thing, whether it’s coming at you as a souffle or in a steaming mug, garnished with a dollop of whipped cream.

Of course, sweet treats certainly extend beyond the plentiful fruit of the cacao tree, from Nerds to Smarties, Hershey’s Kisses to your fave cola — and now, you can satisfy that sweet tooth with your beauty regimen, too! I don’t just mean lipstick in a luscious shade of chocolate, or cosmetics that are made with ingredients so pure, they’re good enough to eat. I’m talking pigmented eyeshadow that’s infused with cocoa powder and a bubble bar for grownups that smells like cotton candy and looks like the sweetest treat in the candy aisle.

While sugary candies may be lacking in health benefits, that’s not an issue when your makeup kit simply looks like a box of bonbons. And we’ve known for a while about the health-boosting properties of chocolate; now you can enjoy the benefits without the calories. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to go cover my face with chocolate. #goals.

1. Too Faced Chocolate Bon Bons Eyeshadow Palette, $49

It’s not just that this sweet eyeshadow palette features yum colors like Almond Truffle and Pecan Praline (or that the set looks like a box of heart-shaped candies!) — the shades are made with real cocoa, rich in antioxidants, and smell like chocolate.

Buy it here.

2. Bobbi Brown Dark Chocolate Eye Set, $60

The eye pencil, creamy eyeshadow stick, and mascara in this delectable set are all inspired by decadent dark chocolate — and the rich tones are perfect for creating sultry eyes.

Buy it here.

3. I Heart Makeup I Heart Chocolate and Peaches, $14.35

Chocolate and peach are a delish combo, especially when they’re combined in a pigmented palette with both shimmers and mattes, rosy shades, and browns that would be right at home drizzled on a sundae.

Buy it here.

4. Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Molasses, $26

Bite Beauty’s organic, food-grade ingredients have inspired a big fan following. Their Amuse Bouche lipstick collection looks satiny and tastes sweet (thanks to pressed fruit!). And Molasses will give you those on-trend, 90s-style brown lips.

Buy it here.

5. Too Faced Chocolate Bar Eyeshadow Palette, $49

The golden ticket in this chocolate bar tin is most definitely the range of cocoa-infused colors that look scrumptious — with a scent to match.

Buy it here.

6. Beauty Bakerie Do It For the Graham Palette, $38

While chocolate and graham crackers together are rightfully beloved, the colors in this palette aren’t limited to s’more-type shades — think bold and bright alongside browns and neutrals.

Buy it here.

7. Beauty Bakerie Scoops Elysees Blush Palette, $38

Another sweet treat from Beauty Bakerie, and inspired by a visit to a Paris café, these blushes brighten (Beignet is dazzlingly on-trend) and blend to perfection, making them ideal for various skin tones.

Buy it here.

8. Lip Smacker Coca-Cola Party Pack Lip Glosses, $8.77

You can’t talk about treat-inspired cosmetics without the lip-smacking sweetness of the Lip Smacker line. These glosses are inspired by your fave fizzy drinks.

Buy it here.

9. Perricone MD Cocoa Moisture Mask, $69

Do you ever feel like slathering your face in chocolate, or is that just a me thing? Either way, it’s finally a good idea, because this sweet-smelling mask is formulated with cocoa-enriched microcapsules that hydrate and refresh.

Buy it here.

10. Lush Creamy Candy Bubble Bar, $7.95

Who says bubbles in the bath are just for kids? Scented like “delicate vanilla candies and cotton candy,” this bubble bar contains cocoa butter, looks good enough to eat, and works up a froth in the shower or bath.

Buy it here.

11. Demeter Foolproof Blending Trio in Chocolate, $45

Sometimes it seems like scent is the main allure of beauty products that are inspired by chocolate, candy, and other deliciousness. And this blend-able trio of perfumes — in Chocolate Mint, Moonbeam, and Chocolate Chip Cookie — just totally gets that.

Buy it here.

Comment: Have you used products that are made with cocoa?