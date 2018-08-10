11 Things You Need to know Before You Get Bangs

Are you ready to bang it out?

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had bangs.

They don’t necessarily work for my hair type (which is bouncy-curly-springy) but I just can’t stop myself because the look — once achieved — is so darn cool.

Summer 2018 is seeing a whole new fresh crop of trending bangs. It’s versatile, and there’s a style for every age! Just look at the range of celebrities who have been making the cut lately: everyone from Bella Hadid (soft, side-swept bangs) to Celine Dion (blunt and blonde). “But wait,” you might be thinking. “Weren’t ‘cool-girl bangs’ one of 2017’s most popular hairstyles? Yes — but the truth is, bangs never really go out of style. It’s a seemingly small investment of time and lost locks, considering that getting bangs can be a total game-changer.

But beware: the look may be easy and breezy, but there’s more to bangs than meets the eye. “Don’t be tempted to do this if you think it’s easy to quickly grow them back and you don’t want to commit,” warns celebrity hairstylist Paul Labrecque of Paul Labrecque Salon and Spa. Here are 11 things you should know before you make the leap.

1. Bangs are always trending

It’s true. While every season celebrities make headlines by changing up their look with bangs (right now, Selena Gomez is getting attention for her daring fringe), it’s a way to up your hair game that’s always in style.

2. But beware if you’ve got bounce…

If your hair is especially bouncy, it can be challenging to get those bangs to lie flat. While wash-n-wear bangs are ideal, know that blow-drying and straight-ironing your bangs can be time-consuming and — during hot weather — really uncomfortable.

3. … Or frizz

This is also the case with frizzy hair. If you’re used to straightening yours out by pulling it back, keep it mind that it’s not a viable option with bangs. One way to deal with frizzy (or bouncy) bangs is to bobby-pin it to the side after washing, and then pull it out and style once it’s dry (that’s my secret!).

4. Never cut your own bangs

I’ve done this a couple of times… okay, a lot of times — with mixed (mostly bad) results. Bangs are really something you need overseen by a professional (maybe you can ask for coaching on bang-trimming in between salon visits?). “Though this might look easy, when people do this they often end up with uneven bangs and sometimes take too much off,” says Labrecque. True and truer.

5. … Especially when they’re wet!

Please don’t ever do this. I’m telling you straight-up from my own experience, if you cut your bangs (or any of your hair, really) when it’s wet, you will be in for a sorrowful surprise when your locks dry and become waaaaay shorter than you intended. Been there. Done that. Never again.

6. Let your forehead be your guide

“If you have a large forehead bangs will likely look great on you,” says Labrecque. Talk with your stylist about how your bangs can compliment the shape of your face and accentuate its positives (as opposed to, say, making your forehead look even bigger).

7. Bangs come in all styles and lengths

There are so many different styles of bangs out there. So if you have a small forehead, don’t despair: there’s a way for you to rock the look. Again, consulting with your stylist about bangs — with regards to your hair type, face shape, and how much time you want to spend messing with your hair — is key to settling on a style.

8. Your bangs should complement all of you

“Bangs need to complement your hairstyle and entire look,” explains Labrecque. In other words, it isn’t just about your hair type and face shape, it’s about your overall look. Take Zooey Deschanel’s signature bangs, for example — whether blunt-cut or side-swept, they’re always in keeping with her hip, super-cool-girl persona.

9. They take a long time to grow out

I realize I’m kind of selling bangs here, but here’s the dark side you need to be aware of: phasing them out can be tortuous. “Growing your bangs out can be a pain since they get in your way for what seems forever until they can be tucked behind your ears,” warns Labrecque. Stock up on bobby pins, headbands, or hats — it’s going to be a long ride.

10. … Or even longer, depending on your hair type

And if you’ve got bouncy hair, that ride just became a transatlantic flight because your hair will be appear to stay the same length even as it grows.

11. The bang cycle goes on forever

Getting bangs is exhilarating. Growing them out, less so. After that shoot-me-now phase where they keep getting in your eyes, you’ll finally be able to stick them behind your ears or pin ’em back with clippies. Finally, finally, your once-were-bangs will join the rest of your hair. And then: you’ll see a photo of a celebrity who’s made the leap and gone fringy or face-framing. The urge to get chopped again will be irresistible — so don’t resist. Just talk with your stylist and remember not to try to DIY!

Images via pexels and Shutterstock .