12 Sex Toys Everyone Should Have In Their Bedside Table

The team here at SHESAID has a very unique work-perk that doesn’t come (pun definitely intended) with other jobs. Part of the gig is having the opportunity to review all sorts of sex toys, from the newest on the market to the craziest new sex tech.

And because we try so many sex toys, we’re pretty much the experts on what toys are the must-haves for your at-home collection. We know what toys pack a punch, which ones are the most discreet, and what will and won’t get you off.

We also know that sex toy play can be different for everyone – we all play differently. Some of us play alone or with a partner, some might flick the bean every day and some treat masturbation as self-care and relaxing me-time. Sex toys are also designed with this in mind, and so you really need a range of different toys for all of the ways you can play.

If you’re looking to round out your sex toy collection, or are just looking for the next toy to keep in your bedside table for some solo (or partnered) fun, we’ve got you covered. Here’s our definitive list of the sex toys everyone needs to have in their sexy arsenal…

1. Satisfyer Luxury Prêt-à-porter Clitoral Stimulator

The first essential toy is a clitoral stimulator. Given that most women can only achieve orgasm with clitoral stimulation, having a good, reliable clit toy is a must for your bedside drawer. The Satisfyer makes the list of must-have toys because of the touch-free clitoral stimulation which delivers powerful (and often multiple) orgasms, all packaged up in a sophisticated design. While masturbation can be luxurious me-time, the sleek design of the stimulator allows you to have ‘anytime’ luxury – real leather, ultra-soft silicone and rose gold accents, a slim handle which allows for comfortable use and 11 different pressure wave modes make this toy perfect for playtime. Make every time you masturbate special with this decadently delicious clitoral toy.

2. Femmefun Bougie Bullet

If you’re looking for a complete sex toy collection, you need a trusty bullet vibrator. Small but powerful, bullets can pack a punch, and are great to use alone, small enough to use during sex without getting in the way, and perfect for travel. This bullet vibe has it all – tapered (for targeted play), sleek design and 20 – yep, 20 – vibration patterns, this bullet has you covered. It also has a cheeky boost button, for the adventurous…

3. We-Vibe Sync Couples Clitoral Vibrator with Remote and App Control

Playing alone is great, but some sex toys are designed to be used with a partner. If you’re loved up, couples’ toys can help to keep the spark alive, and that’s what the We-Vibe Sync is all about. Targeting both the clitoris and the g-spot, this couple’s vibe is designed for wear during intercourse, and the remote allows for control over the intensity of the vibrations. If you’re in a long-distance relationship and looking for ways to be intimate with your SO despite the distance, the App allows you to control the vibrations in the toy from anywhere – think of the possibilities. If you are playing with others regularly, this is a sex toy essential.

4. Booty Bling Jeweled Silicone Butt Plug

No sex toy collection is complete without a butt plug. Perfect for butt play beginners who don’t want anything too intimidating, to the more advanced who enjoy wearing their toys often, this jeweled butt plug is as pretty as it is practical. The tapered tip allows for easy insertion and will give deliciously full sensations during sex, as well as being very pretty and cute to look at. As an added bonus, the two different sizes of plug open up a world of play possibilities.

5. King Cock With Balls 6 Inch

We’ve covered clitoral stimulators to bullets and butt plugs, but every sex toy collection needs a good quality dildo. This lifelike dildo has a comfortable six inches on offer and the suction cup end allows for hands-free play – and shower fun as well – and can also be used in a harness as a strap-on, so it really is the gift that keeps on giving.

6. Elvie App-Controlled Smart 3″ Kegel Trainer

Sex is more than just masturbation and intercourse, and taking care of your sexual health is also super important. The Elvie Kegel Trainer is a must-have sexual wellness device because it allows you to perform pelvic floor exercises easily and effectively. The technology of the Elvie measures your pelvic floor movement when you insert the trainer and use the app to perform fun workouts. Improving the strength of your pelvic floor and building muscle control in that area can increase your ability to have orgasms, as well as improving bladder control and is great for post-baby vaginal recovery. By having one of these high-tech trainers in your sex toy collection, you’re looking after your sexual health and ensuring that playtime (both alone, and with a partner) is more fun and intense.

7. Jimmyjane Form 8 Rechargeable USB Vibrator

A good quality rabbit vibe is a must, and Jimmyjane knows what they’re doing when it comes to orgasm-inducing vibrators. The bunny ears perfectly nestle the clit and the curved g-spot stimulator is smooth and targeted. With five different speeds and seven modes of glorious pleasure, this rabbit vibe is as elegant as it is effective. It’s also fully waterproof, allowing for wet and wild fun.

8. Ditto by We-Vibe

While not everyone would include a toy vibrating buttplug on a list of must-have sex toys, hear us out! Anal play can be super fun, and rim jobs are just one of the many ways to play back there. For those who aren’t ready to dive in with their tongue, vibrating plugs can replicate the sensations. The pressure and rumbly vibrations stimulate the nerve endings in the anus, which can be extremely pleasurable. This butt plug is perfect for beginners to anal fun, and the remote control and app allows for easy control alone and with a partner. Lube up the toy, use the tapered tip to insert and give in to the 10 vibration modes.

9. Zumio X Intense 7″ Clitoral Stimulator with Oscillating Tip

If you’re settling in to masturbate with the goal to have a quick, intense orgasm, then the Zumio X is the toy for you. This intense clitoral vibrator can bring on an orgasm in less than two minutes, with the tiny tip perfectly designed for super targeted pleasure. The tip moves in a circular motion which mimics a finger, and so the possibilities are endless – use on all of the erogenous zones like the nipples or anus for different kinds of stimulation. It’s super light to hold, so it can be used alone or during sex, and even though it can bring on orgasm super quickly, you can also use it in ways that make the pleasure last. Time to use your imagination…

10. Doxy Wand Massager

A wand massager is essential, both as a sex toy and as a foreplay device. The head of the DOXY massager can tend to tired muscles in you or your partner’s body but also delivers powerful vibrations to the clitoris and other erogenous zones. This massager is 30 percent more powerful than the Hitachi Magic Wand, plugs into the wall so dying batteries is never going to be a concern again, and has a variety of speeds and pulsations.

11. Womanizer W500 Pro Ultimate Clitoral Stimulator

There is a reason this toy is the bestselling sex toy for women. The suction technology has 12 functions of intensity which will bring on climax through pulsating pleasure waves and light sucking. This toy is praised for being able to bring on multiple orgasms, and some women claim it gives them the most powerful orgasm they’ve ever had. Our team loves it, and think it’s an essential sex toy for any collection.

12. Fleshlight Quickshot Vantage

The last toy on our list is for the guys. This fleshlight simulates a BJ – always use a lot of lube with this one – and can improve handjobs as well. If you’d like to give it as a gift, it can be used solo, but it really is a mind-blowing foreplay toy.

