Some food for thought…

If you live to eat and your next meal is all you seem to dream about, we suggest you join the hundreds of foodies who are pledging their undying enthusiasm for the culinary world and getting inked with images of their fave delish delicacies.

And if you’re hesitant about permanently marking your body, these super cute, delectable tattoos are sure to make you want to take the plunge and confirm your allegiance to the food fellowship. Alternatively, if you don’t give a fig about getting tattooed with your fave meal or ingredient, here’s some tasty inspiration…

1. This little cupcake.

2. This miniature croissant.

3. This mouthwatering pizza slice.

4. This lil’ lemon.

5. This detailed Oreo biscuit.

6. This subtle ice-cream.

7. This petite pineapple.

8. These fun fast food treats.

9. This bow of pasta.

9. This tiny coconut half.

10. This unfussy lemon.

11. These simple kitchen utensils.

12. This teensy coffee mug.

13. And this vibrant watermelon wedge.

Images via instagram.com and tumblr.com.