Time for the crash course in feminine hygiene tips you never got in school…

Vaginas can be tricky (but amazing) things.

When it comes to vaginal health, feminine hygiene, or our sexualities, there isn’t enough education out there. Women and girls are shamed from such a young age about anything to do with their private parts. The fact we tell young girls to call them ‘private parts’ or other silly names because vagina would be too shocking says it all; many women get well into adulthood and still don’t know much about their own bodies.

This societal shame bleeds into our sex lives as well. Have you ever felt embarrassed to have someone go down on you because you’re worried about the taste or the smell down there? You wouldn’t be alone. It’s something a lot of women struggle with, and can really impact your confidence.

First things first, your vagina is supposed to have a taste and smell. Vaginas have all sorts of smells, discharges, sweat glands, and body processes which are totally normal, and nothing to be ashamed of. However, if there is a bad smell or your partner mentions an unpleasant or different-than-usual taste, it could be a sign something is off. Pay attention to your discharge and listen to what your body is trying to tell you; your vagina will often try to tell you something is up long before you notice any symptoms.

Provided your vagina is healthy and working as normal, there are some things you can do for your feminine hygiene to make sure everything stays as clean and fresh as possible.

If you’re worried about what your vagina smells and tastes like, I have you covered. In this video, I give 13 feminine hygiene tips to help you feel more confident about your downstairs…

SUBSCRIBE to Nadia’s YouTube channel HERE for more free sex stories and advice.

Featured image via unsplash.com.