13 Finger Tattoos That Are Prettier Than Rings

It’s finger bling that’s not going anywhere.

There’s no denying tiny tattoos are trending hard right now.

And why wouldn’t they be? Subtle enough to appeal to even the most commitment-phobic, they’re the perfect way to display your personality in a cute, quirky way.

Decorating your digits with rings is so last season. So skip the temporary accessories and get inked in the most conservative way, with these understated teeny-tiny finger tattoos as your inspo…

1. These peekaboo florals.

2. These lovely leaves.

3. This cute crescent.

4. These secret scissors.

5. This fluttery feather.

6. This tiny triangle.

7. This charming chain.

8. This beautiful bow.

9. This romantic rose.

10. This almost-invisible arrow.

11. This youthful Yin Yang.

12. This sweet seashell.

13. And this flirty Forget Knot.

Images via pinterest.com.