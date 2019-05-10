13 Reasons To Masturbate (As If You Needed Any)

Who knew flicking the bean had so many benefits??

May is the international month of masturbation and we are here to celebrate self-love in all its forms.

Despite the multitude of health benefits of masturbation, it’s easy to find yourself caught up in shame and stigma surrounding, what is – let’s face it – a very natural human behavior. Poor sex education and lack of communication have contributed to the taboo that surrounds getting off.

So here are just 13 of the benefits of masturbating, just in case you needed a reason to uh, butter your muffin.

1. Relieve stress

There are so many amazing health benefits from orgasm and an increase in dopamine is just one! An orgasm also decreases cortisol levels, the main hormone that makes you feel stressed out. A saucy self-love sesh may be just the ticket to reduce stress and help you relax.

2. Improve your mood

It follows that when you reduce stress, your mood automatically improves. A healthy bout of masturbation can improve your general health and wellbeing, making you feel ah-mah-zing. In a world where we are all stressed out, sleep deprived and burnt out, flicking the bean is a sure fire way to boost your mood and keep you feeling tip-top.

3. Increase concentration

There’s NOTHING wrong with a bit of cheeky procrasturbation! In fact, it even increases productivity. Don’t believe me? After masturbating, the blood rushes back to the brain and essentially restocks hormones that help you stay focused and on-task. So if you’re feeling frazzled, a little masturbation will go a long way in decreasing anxiety levels and getting you back on track.

4. Get a better nights sleep

Ever heard of prolactin and oxytocin? You’ll know EXACTLY what they feel like after a late night Big-O. Reaching orgasm releases chemicals that are vital in making you feel tired. Some sleepy self-love can help decrease insomnia and improve the quality and duration of sleep.

6. Relieve period pain

Masturbating may feel like the last thing you want to do when your uterus is turning itself inside out but it could be just as good as a painkiller. Reaching climax releases hormones through the body that actively relieve pain. The added hormones combined with increased blood flow, help the uterus to relax and alleviate cramps. Swap your hot water bottle and choccie ice-cream for your vibrator next time its that time. You won’t regret it.

7. Get to know what you like

If you can’t love yourself, how are you gonna love somebody else? Masturbation is the perfect way to get to know your pleasure points and figure out exactly what turns you on. Once you know what you like, it’s much easier to communicate this with a partner.

8. Release sexual tension

Feeling sexually frustrated? (Read this article if you’re not sure.) Masturbating is an amazing way to treat yourself to some love and release some tension. After all, who needs boys when you’ve got a buzzin vibrator?

9. Improve sex drive

Buzzin the bean is an amazing way of improving your sex life and libido. Not only does it leave you feeling sexy and sensational, it’s a great way to warm up the engine before you test drive the car (if you get my drift).

10. Release endorphins

Masturbating and reaching climax releases the same amount of endorphins as eating chocolate. Flying solo increases all the ‘happy’ chemicals in your bod AND will leave you far more satisfied than a block of chocolate goodies.

11. Reduce the risk of some cancers

Men, we have some good news! Masturbation can actively assist in flushing out toxins and reducing the risk of prostate cancer. A bit of daily you time could save some medical drama in the future. Do it for your health!

12. Improve heart health

A steamy self-love session increases your heart rate and increases blood flow through the body. Long story short, masturbating is actually a form of cardio. Who would have thought?!

13. Improve skin health

A good old flick of the bean increases blood flow to your face creating a healthy glow and assisting in cell renewal. Masturbation is (almost) as good as a moisturiser for your skin health. If you needed a reason to throw one down, this is it!

