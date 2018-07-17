People are so draining.

I’ll be the first to admit I’m definitely not an introvert.

In every way, I fit the textbook definition of an extrovert, but I do have a knack for making lifelong friends with introverts. Some of my best friends are self-confessed cat lovers and tea drinking addicts who’d take a good book over a night out at a bar any day.

I’m not gonna lie, being friends with introverts when you’re an extrovert is no walk in the park. I’ve spent many an evening silently sobbing to myself, “No one loves meee!” after being blown off last minute for a new Netflix series or because said friend no longer has the energy to be around people after a day at work.

I used to take it personally, get frustrated and lash out. But after years of building a friend squad of introverts, I’ve learned to embrace my introverted friends’ quirks and be a whole lot more tolerant when I get that last minute text to cancel. I’ll often send them a care package of tea and books now to express my support. Because if there’s one thing I do get, it’s the struggle of feeling like no one gets you, in all your awkward glory.

So if you’ve ever battled with an introvert friend, or been on the receiving end of an extrovert’s frustrations at your lack of excitement at going to karaoke at 1am on a weekend, take solace in these spot-on tumblr illustrations, and share them with everyone who could do with a little more insight into what it means to be you…

1. What you feel like, most of the time:

2. How you refill your precious energy stores after being around people:

3. When your friends try to drain what little social resources you have:

4. What you wish people would understand about you:

5. What you’re sick of hearing:

6. The little joys in your life:

7. When you know you have a busy day of social events planned:

8. Where you can usually be found at parties:

9. If people really knew the real you:

10. When you feel like your brain can’t physically handle more people time:

11. Why you relate so much to cats:

12. How your ideal day starts:

13. And finishes:

