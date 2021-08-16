14 Easy Reverse French Manicures That Will Up Your Nail Game

If you're feeling a little bored with your usual nail styles, here are 14 easy DIY reverse french manicures to add some creativity to your nail art rotation.

Remember that time in the early noughties when the French manicure was all the rage?

I used to spend entire afternoons painting only the top of my nails in a shade of white so unnatural it looked like I had dipped my hands in white-out.

Now that Y2K trends are making a comeback, the French mani is back, but we’re doing things differently this time around (read: no more fake white tips). The reverse French manicure, or half-moon manicure is based on the same principle as the classic French mani (painting your nails in two contrasting shades), only with this look, the bottom part of your nail is what gets to stand out.

While you may be tempted to get this one done at your next nail salon appointment, where you’ll spend ages deciding on polish, you might be surprised to learn how easy it is to pull off at home.

14 easy reverse French manicures

All you need are the

right tools

and a

strong set of nails

to have a go at our fave DIY reverse french manicure looks!

1 The neon reverse French manicure Like we said, Y2K is back and therefore, so is neon! Try this look by placing some striping tape or a binder reinforcement sticker at the base of your nail and painting the rest in your favourite highlighter shade of choice. View this post on Instagram A post shared by • L A U R A • (@nailseastbylaura) Shop the look:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

2 Olympic-themed reverse French nails View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karirenize Guerrero (@karisnailart) Go for gold with these Olympic themed nails. Start with a nude or neutral base coat and using these French nail tip guides, add white at the base of your nail and the colours of the Olympic rings at the tip. Shop the look:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

4 The subtle ombre reverse manicure View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌺 Molly 🌺 (@mollysmanis_) If you’re looking for something more soft and subtle, keep it monochrome and add some sparkle to one nail. Then, add a glossy top coat. Shop the look:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

5 The tiny yellow reverse French tip View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Woolcock (@nailsbyniaw) For this look, you’ll need a teeny-tiny nail brush to run along your cuticle in trending pastel colours. Pastel greens, lavenders and yellows are the go-to colours for Spring 2021. Shop the look:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

6 The earthy reverse manicure View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jess 💅✨ (@frecklepusnails) If you’re more into earthy colours, this one's for you. After applying a base coat, block off the lower third of your nail using tape and paint each nail a different colour. Shop the look:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

7 The heart-shaped reverse manicure View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sinah Edhofer, MA (@sinahsinsta) This reverse love heart design is perfect for Valentine’s Day, or showing yourself a bit of self-love. Take a deep red nail polish (we love this shade) and using a nail brush, paint the heart shape. Tip: use another nail brush dipped in acetone to clean any curves and edges. Shop the look:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

8 The multicoloured reverse French manicure View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pink Hollywood Nailz (@pinkhollywoodnailz) Can’t decide on a colour? Use them all! And if you’re impatient like I am, try this quick-drying top coat to speed up the process. Shop the look:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

9 The next level reverse manicure View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beauty by Chan (@beauty_by_chan_) If you’re getting confident with your nail art now, try this look. Cut a binder reinforcement sticker in half and use either side to keep the metallic detailing crisp.

10 The fruity fresh summer manicure View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRESS ON NAILS | PHEEBS 🌝 (@showmetheclaws) If you want to have a go at some more detailed designs, try making your own set of press-on nails. Using either a pre-coloured set or a clear set, get tropical by painting a half watermelon on the lower third of your nail. Just make sure to seal with a top coat and let fully try before gluing them on. That way, you can use them over and over again! Shop the look:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

11 The arty reverse manicure View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aylin NAIL ART ROOM (@aylinailart) Get graphic and protect yourself from bad vibes with an evil eye design. Using the curve of your cuticle as the base of the eye, use a thin nail brush to create the eye shape and fill it with white. Then, use a dotting tool to add the eye details.

12 The simple nude reverse French manicure View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nail Tech/student at ARU (@kinga_szabo_nails) Using your binder reinforcement sticker, use it as a guide to paint inside the lower third of your nail this time.

13 The triple threat manicure View this post on Instagram A post shared by lauren 🌻 sheffield nail artist (@baylaurelnails) Go one extra step and add a thin French tip in a different shade as your lower third colour.