14 Itty Bitty Tattoos That Are Too Cute For Words

21 hours ago

We want all of them.

Tattoos used to be big, bold statements, primarily worn by people who wanted you to know they were tough enough to endure the pain of a needle penetrating their skin for hours on end; but the days of huge flaming hearts inked onto bikers’ chests are long gone.

Mainstream tattooing is all about tiny, minimalist designs that are small enough to hide, but cute enough to show off when you want to, with an added bonus of being much easier to remove, should you ever get tired of them.

Whether your tat choice is a good luck charm clover or an image of your fave food, we can’t see how you could ever want to get rid of any of these 14 too cute for words tattoos…

1. This arm candy

Bildschirmfoto 2016-05-30 um 10.33.542. This cute cloverBildschirmfoto 2016-05-30 um 10.36.05

3. These wonderful wingsBildschirmfoto 2016-05-30 um 10.47.18

4. This starry skyed47a699997365bf4c2b83081a76a0dd

5. This minimalist moone303310f4d53f3fe02e7d09255ef6ce2

6. This sweet sunf6cc09497c774d67d096465b44be441b

7. This small skullBildschirmfoto 2016-05-30 um 10.31.06

8. This fab flowerBildschirmfoto 2016-05-30 um 10.52.50

9. This pretty pineapple7ee54e157d61758519355adffa2ca068

10. This special skylineaee2b05bba7fac707345705e758f03c2

11. This beautiful bow805c7c2211d665fbdf6e8bb1bd99e259

12. These tiny triangles2433b481dddcfcc93400888cd48783b7

13. This perfect pair40101ed1e6465aee8dc49aa901027d1d

14. And this dainty design435888cb7183335415af703c9501223f

Images via pinterest.com, instagram.com.

Comment: Do you have a tiny tat? 

 

Want More?

Have our best reads delivered straight to your inbox every week by subscribing to our newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE

 

You Said

Comments

Related stories

More from this author

SHESAID® and the SHE’SAID’ Logo are trademarks of NadiaSaid Pty Ltd
Win a brand new Hyundai
Win a brand new Hyundai