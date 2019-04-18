14 Itty Bitty Tattoos That Are Too Cute For Words

We want all of them.

Tattoos used to be big, bold statements, primarily worn by people who wanted you to know they were tough enough to endure the pain of a needle penetrating their skin for hours on end; but the days of huge flaming hearts inked onto bikers’ chests are long gone.

Mainstream tattooing is all about tiny, minimalist designs that are small enough to hide, but cute enough to show off when you want to, with an added bonus of being much easier to remove, should you ever get tired of them.

Whether your tat choice is a good luck charm clover or an image of your fave food, we can’t see how you could ever want to get rid of any of these 14 too cute for words tattoos…

1. This arm candy

2. This cute clover

3. These wonderful wings

4. This starry sky

5. This minimalist moon

6. This sweet sun

7. This small skull

8. This fab flower

9. This pretty pineapple

10. This special skyline

11. This beautiful bow

12. These tiny triangles

13. This perfect pair

14. And this dainty design

Images via pinterest.com, instagram.com.

Comment: Do you have a tiny tat?