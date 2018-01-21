14 Skincare Products That’ll Completely Transform Your Skin

Wow. Just, wow.

I’m looking for something more in my skincare routine for 2018 instead of just my comfortable status quo (you know how it goes: wash face, moisturize, use fave beauty products. Repeat.)

I’d actually like to approach my skin differently this year and affect changes that I can feel and see. The best beauty products utilize the power of nature along with futuristic innovations and an understanding of our body’s own arsenal of skin-boosting weapons. It’s beauty meets health — resulting in transformation.

Case in point: Clark’s Botanicals products. “Nobody has time for a ten step skincare routine,” explains founder Francesco Clark.

“So I looked to formulate products that went beyond ‘basic’ and make a visible improvement in your complexion.”

Clark’s Botanicals combine ingredients like algae extract and Jasmine Absolute as well as anti-aging, smoothing, and hydrating elements like hyaluronic acid and Retinol. And this approach of combining nature’s bounty with skincare science are indicative of a slew of new products that will take you beyond your usual routine and actually change the way you take care of your skin.

1. Clark’s Botanicals Smoothing Marine Cream, $115

“We coupled multiple different active ingredients with high concentrations of our algae extract so that this moisturizer acts like a serum and emulsifier in one,” says Clark of this nourishing cream. Added bonus: it smells amazing!

2. Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Gold Eye Masks, $25

Perfect for (but not limited to) travel-induced tired eyes, these hydrating and brightening masks come in gold foil (so 2018!).

3. St. Ives Glow Cleansing Stick, $8

This clever cleansing stick is also great for travel (or simply on-the-go); it feels great to rub onto your face and it cleans and freshens with apricot and honey.

4. Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Rescue Mask, $62

Kombu seaweed, red algae, and lotus seed powder… it’s refreshing just typing those ingredients out. So imagine how it’ll feel to actually put on this this five-minute rescue mask!

5. Clark’s Botanicals Retinol Rescue Overnight Cream, $98

“We infused this treatment with two types of Retinol: one that is long-lasting and one that is stronger and penetrates the skin, so deeper and more shallow stratums are targeted,” says Clark.

6. Pat McGrath Labs Lip Fetish Lip Balm, $38

This snow-white lip balm in a tricked-out tube debuted in early January 2018 to an instant fan base. “Frankly we don’t think our lips could survive through the winter of 2018 without it,” raved Harper’s Bazaar.

7. Raw Sugar Reviving Facial Cleanser, $9.99

It’s a cold-pressed facial cleanser that also smells like a delicious cocktail, with its mix of lemon peel, ginger, and coconut water (because electrolytes aren’t only for guzzling, you know — they also hydrate thirsty skin).

8. Estée Lauder Perfectionist Pro Instant Wrinkle Filler Tri-Polymer Blend, $54

This product acts as a triple threat; it’s a makeup primer that also fills in wrinkles and boosts natural collagen production with continued use.

9. NuBody Skin Toning Device, $399

The lofty price tag of this handheld, use-at-home gizmo reflects its remarkable promise: to firm and energize your skin, decreasing cellulite and smoothing the skin — after using for just two months.

10. Kate Somerville Tight’N Cryogenic Tightening Gel, $125

Did someone say cryogenic? Possibly nothing could feel more futuristic than this firming and tightening gel that goes on cold and crackles like a melting iceberg when you apply it to your skin.

11. Yves Saint Laurent Beauty Touche Éclat Glow Shot, $42

Going for lasting change is great; instant gratification (like this ultra-hydrating tinted moisturizer) is quite nice, too.

12. Garnier SkinActive Soothing Facial Mist with Rose Water, $9

Get refreshed even when you’re on the go, with natural ingredients that will leave you feeling hydrated and smelling flowery.

13. Kiehl’s Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate, $62

Kiehl’s wrinkle-fighting treatment was already much-beloved, and they’ve improved on it by adding even more Vitamin C and the hydrating power of hyaluronic acid.

14. Avocado & Sugar Lip Scrub, $8

Oh. Em. Gee. So this lip scrub feels silky smooth, smells yummy, and comes in a container that looks like a little avocado! (My new resolution involves using other products that are this adorable.)

