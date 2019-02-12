14 Valentine’s Gift Ideas For EVERY Relationship Status
There really is something for everyone…
Expressing the depth of your feelings with a gift can be hard, especially when your relationship status is not so clear cut. Everyone’s love is different, and so you need tailor-made inspiration.
Thankfully, here at SHESAID, we’ve created an inclusive gift guide for whoever your Valentine may be. Whether you’re shopping for an office crush, childhood sweetheart or even yourself, we’ve got you covered.
1. The Bachelor
Get them: LoveHoney Basics Textured Penis Pump
Give his sex life a boost and help him get bigger, stronger and more sensitive with this textured penis pump.
You can buy it here.
2. The Other Half
Get them: LoveCoups Love Coupons
You’re head over heels and it’s time to get disgustingly cute with this fully customizable coupon kit.
You can buy it here.
3. The Long Distance Lover
Get them: KIIROO® ONYX2™ FUSE™ Couple’s Set
Stay close to your partner wherever they are in the world with this innovative and interactive couple’s sex toy.
You can buy it here.
4. The Galentine
Buy them: LUSH Aubergine Bath Bomb
Your Galentine may have found herself single this V-Day but that doesn’t mean she should miss out on the fun.
You can buy it here.
5. The Childhood Sweetheart
Get them: Prezzy Box Smartphone Projector
Snuggle up together and watch all your old favorite flicks with this retro-inspired projector.
You can buy it here.
6. The Long-time Partner
Get them: Disaronno Wears Trussardi Cocktail
After all these years it’s officially time to reignite your relationship by sharing a cocktail (or two). Best served with a homemade dinner, candlelight and some sweet, sexy tunes.
You can buy it here.
7. The Work Crush
Get them: Emily the Succulent
Not sure how to tell the office hottie you’ve caught feelings? Give the gift of customizable greenery. He may not love you yet, but when he’s looking at a plant with your name on it every day, chances are he will (eventually).
You can buy it here.
8. The Ex
Get them: Name a Bronx Zoo Madagascar Hissing Cockroach
If your ex left your skin crawling, we’ve got just the way to return the favor.
You can buy it here.
9. The Working Parent
Get them: Wonderland Wellness Spa
Give your S/O the ultimate time out with a trip to literal heaven.
You can buy it here.
10. The Fuck Buddy
Get them: LoveHoney Lingerie
When it comes to you two there’s only one thing on your minds. Keep things spicy with this sexy figure-sculpting set.
You can buy it here.
11. The ‘More Than Friend’
Get them: Magic 8-Ball
A solution for the uncertainty of being stuck between perfect pals and more than friends. Asking the ball is easier than asking the dreaded ‘what are we’?
You can buy it here.
12. The “I Don’t Believe In Valentine’s Day” Partner
Get them: The Womanizer
She may not buy into the hype, but that doesn’t mean her V doesn’t deserve a little action.
You can buy it here.
13. The Old Flame
Get them: Edible Anus 5 Pack Bundle
Your on-again-off-again status is just silly at this point and so the only answer is gifting them a set of edible anuses.
You can buy it here.
14. Yourself, aka: The Most Important Person In Your Life
Get them: Skinvitals Face Masks
If you can’t love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else? Treat yo’ self (and your skin) to these pamper night goodies.
You can buy it here.
Want More?
Have our best reads delivered straight to your inbox every week by subscribing to our newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE