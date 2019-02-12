14 Valentine’s Gift Ideas For EVERY Relationship Status

There really is something for everyone…

Expressing the depth of your feelings with a gift can be hard, especially when your relationship status is not so clear cut. Everyone’s love is different, and so you need tailor-made inspiration.

Thankfully, here at SHESAID, we’ve created an inclusive gift guide for whoever your Valentine may be. Whether you’re shopping for an office crush, childhood sweetheart or even yourself, we’ve got you covered.

1. The Bachelor

Get them: LoveHoney Basics Textured Penis Pump

Give his sex life a boost and help him get bigger, stronger and more sensitive with this textured penis pump.

You can buy it here.

2. The Other Half

Get them: LoveCoups Love Coupons

You’re head over heels and it’s time to get disgustingly cute with this fully customizable coupon kit.

You can buy it here.

3. The Long Distance Lover

Get them: KIIROO® ONYX2™ FUSE™ Couple’s Set

Stay close to your partner wherever they are in the world with this innovative and interactive couple’s sex toy.

You can buy it here.

4. The Galentine

Buy them: LUSH Aubergine Bath Bomb

Your Galentine may have found herself single this V-Day but that doesn’t mean she should miss out on the fun.

You can buy it here.

5. The Childhood Sweetheart

Get them: Prezzy Box Smartphone Projector

Snuggle up together and watch all your old favorite flicks with this retro-inspired projector.

You can buy it here.

6. The Long-time Partner

Get them: Disaronno Wears Trussardi Cocktail

After all these years it’s officially time to reignite your relationship by sharing a cocktail (or two). Best served with a homemade dinner, candlelight and some sweet, sexy tunes.

You can buy it here.

7. The Work Crush

Get them: Emily the Succulent

Not sure how to tell the office hottie you’ve caught feelings? Give the gift of customizable greenery. He may not love you yet, but when he’s looking at a plant with your name on it every day, chances are he will (eventually).

You can buy it here.

8. The Ex

Get them: Name a Bronx Zoo Madagascar Hissing Cockroach

If your ex left your skin crawling, we’ve got just the way to return the favor.

You can buy it here.

9. The Working Parent

Get them: Wonderland Wellness Spa

Give your S/O the ultimate time out with a trip to literal heaven.

You can buy it here.

10. The Fuck Buddy

Get them: LoveHoney Lingerie

When it comes to you two there’s only one thing on your minds. Keep things spicy with this sexy figure-sculpting set.

You can buy it here.

11. The ‘More Than Friend’

Get them: Magic 8-Ball

A solution for the uncertainty of being stuck between perfect pals and more than friends. Asking the ball is easier than asking the dreaded ‘what are we’?

You can buy it here.

12. The “I Don’t Believe In Valentine’s Day” Partner

Get them: The Womanizer

She may not buy into the hype, but that doesn’t mean her V doesn’t deserve a little action.

You can buy it here.

13. The Old Flame

Get them: Edible Anus 5 Pack Bundle

Your on-again-off-again status is just silly at this point and so the only answer is gifting them a set of edible anuses.

You can buy it here.

14. Yourself, aka: The Most Important Person In Your Life

Get them: Skinvitals Face Masks

If you can’t love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else? Treat yo’ self (and your skin) to these pamper night goodies.

You can buy it here.