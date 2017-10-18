15 Drugstore Beauty Products Under $15 We Can’t Live Without

Get some serious bang for your buck.

While long walks down the aisles at Sephora can be pure bliss and prompt an overload of endorphins in most of us, looking at the price tags on their best-selling products can have the opposite effect.

Therefore – especially when you’re broke AF – a visit to your nearest drugstore can be just as rewarding. Sure, it’s not as fancy and there’s no party music playing, but most of the beauty products you can find on drugstore shelves are just as good as the high end ones – and much cheaper.

If you know which brands to go for, you won’t find much of a difference in quality between cheap and exxy. Most times, the only difference is the packaging, as expensive brands tend to spend more money on luxe-looking finishing touches.

After a quick survey around the SHESAID office, it became very obvious everyone has a handful of cheap drugstore beauty products they would buy again. So here it is, our edit of affordable must-have cosmetics that perform much better than the price tag would suggest…

1. Batiste Dry Shampoo, $7.99

Why we can’t live without it: Dry shampoo is a life-saver on those bad hair days when the only other option for your greasy hair is wearing a hat that hides it all. Plus, we love the texture Batiste dry shampoo gives our hair.

2. Milani Baked Blush, $9.50

Why we can’t live without it: Hands down the best budget powder blush out there, adding a beautiful luminous flush to your cheeks with just the right amount of shimmer.

3. Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eye Eraser Concealer, $8.99

Why we can’t live without it: This concealer is the bomb when it comes to covering dark circles and making us look more awake than we really are on a Monday morning.

4. CoverGirl So Lashy! blastPRO Mascara, $10.99

Why we can’t live without it: This mascara separates and coats every single lash without any clumps, making fakes unnecessary.

5. NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream, $6.49

Why we can’t live without it: It’s a total dupe for Kylie Jenner’s lip kits – some people even say it’s better, as it’s more creamy and doesn’t dry out lips.

6. Tangle Teezer, $12.10

Why we can’t live without it: Our hair needs some serious detangling after a wash, and this one does the job just right without damaging our manes.

7. L’Oreal True Match Foundation, $7.49

Why we can’t live without it: With 33 shades on offer, there’s a match for almost every skin tone, so we don’t have to blend our foundation down to our collarbone anymore.

8. Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer, $14.99

Why we can’t live without it: It’s important to stay out of the sun to prevent wrinkles, but we still want that sun-kissed glow, which is easily achievable with this beautiful bronzer.

9. Burt’s Bees Beeswax Lip Balm, $3.30

Why we can’t live without it: It’s one of the most iconic lip balms for a reason; keeping our lips soft and hydrated without feeling sticky.

10. essie Nail Polish in Optimist, $8.99

Why we can’t live without it: No other nail polish is as easy to apply as essie, and their best-selling shade, ‘Optimist’ is the perfect Nude for every occasion.

11. Revlon Brow Fantasy Pencil $ Gel, $7.74

Why we can’t live without it: Full brows are all the rage and we know just how to fake them with this clever pencil-and-gel duo.

12. Makeup Revolution Ultra 32 Shade Eyeshadow Palette, $13.49

Why we can’t live without it: With 32 super pigmented, flattering shades, the possibilities are endless, making this the only eyeshadow palette we’ll ever really need.

13. Real Techniques Miracle Sculpting Sponge, $6.00

Why we can’t live without it: The many angles on this Beautyblender dupe make applying foundation and blending concealer super easy.

14. Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towlettes, $7.99

Why we can’t live without it: These towelettes feel extra soft, and are gentle on the skin while removing every last bit of our makeup.

15. Revlon Highlighting Palette, $5.99

Why we can’t live without it: Whether you only use the highlighter shade, or mix all the colors for an all-over glow, this palette makes you look like you just got back from a holiday.

Comment: What’s your fave drugstore product?