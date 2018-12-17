15 Things You Didn’t Know About Orgasms

The human body is seriously so interesting…

Ah, orgasms. The pièce de résistance of sex.

Whether you’re all about giving them to yourself or prefer to ride one out with a partner, having an orgasm is so good. And because of how amazing they are, we can never, ever get enough of them (which is why we’re obsessed with these vibrators).

But who knew there were so many weird and wonderful facts about orgasms? Lovehoney let us in on a bunch of quirky things they know about the Big Oh. Prepare to rethink everything you know about climaxing…

1. You can have orgasms without direct genital stimulation – sleep orgasms are totally a thing, and some people can climax just by thinking about orgasms.

2. The first report of female orgasm comes from Aristotle, around 2,500 years ago.

3. There are at least 12 different kinds of female orgasms (because there can never be too much of a good thing).

4. When someone experiences climax, the parts of the brain that process fear ‘shut down’.

5. Your pain threshold can more than double at the moment of climax, and an orgasm is also a natural form of pain relief.

6. Orgasms get easier (and better) the older you get – research found 61 per cent of women aged 18 to 24 experienced orgasms the last time they had sex, compared to 70 per cent of women in their forties and fifties.

7. It actually is possible for men to also have multiple orgasms. Ejaculation and orgasms are different things, and with training, men can experience the big Oh more than once a session.

8. It’s possible for a dead body to experience an orgasm. *Shudder*

9. A woman’s orgasm lasts for around 18 seconds, whereas a man’s lasts for an average of 22 seconds (aren’t they lucky?).

10. Sexologists can ‘read’ a woman’s orgasm history by studying her walk.

11. Men can experience a ‘dry orgasm’ in which semen travels to the bladder instead of down the urethra.

12. During male orgasm, the same area of the brain is stimulated as the part which responds to a heroin rush (no wonder some guys seem addicted to sex).

13. An orgasm affects almost every system in your body; from your brain to your heart and stomach, and, of course, your genitals.

14. Men who ejaculate more than five times a week are less likely to develop prostate cancer.

15. Regular orgasms can help you look up to seven years younger. In one study, people who appeared more youthful claimed to have sex 50 per cent more often than those the same age who looked older.

