16 Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Fit Fanatic Friends

They’ll feel healthier just opening these gifts.

Everyone knows at least one woman who lives in her activewear and is forever spruiking the benefits of clean eating and CrossFit.

You know the type; you feel positively grimy with guilt scoffing a burger in front of her and owning up to the fact the closest you got to an aerobic workout in the last year was that time the lift broke in your apartment building and you were forced to take the stairs.

Sure, her constant #blessed hashtags and evangelical health rants can get annoying at times, but she’s also the one person in your life who motivates you to ask for the dressing on the side at lunch and actually walk that extra bus stop further to work. (Every bit counts, right?)

So why not reward her this year with a gift she’ll actually put to serious use? These fitness inspired Christmas gift ideas will show her you totally get her. Even if you don’t always totally love her for waking you up for 6a.m. spin class…

1. Fitbit Ionic watch

The latest release from the cult fitness tracking brand, the Ionic is sure to make a fit fanatic totally lose their minds, and shoot you straight to the top of their Favorite People list. With a battery life to rival its competitors (most watches require daily charging, this one lasts up to a week) and all the usual features its fans have come to love, including activity and heart rate monitoring as well as sleep tracking and now, Fitbit Pay, it’s everything they could ever want this year.

2. Lorna Jane water bottle

Lorna Jane has become a powerhouse activewear brand for good reason – the line’s trademark use of fresh, cheeky motivational slogans is just the kick up the ass a wannabe fit girl needs to get her butt to the gym.

3. Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones

There’s no annoying wires to get tangled in her gym bag and the sound quality is so good she’ll think she’s at an actual PInk concert when God Is A DJ blasts in her ears. Plus, these look oh-so chic and stylish on, they’re sure to take her fitness game to the next level.

4. Luxe Fitness Value Pack

Smoothie guzzlers will froth when they unwrap this high-end protein shake kit, complete with a 2.5 pound bottle of protein powder, Fitness Fat Burner capsules, a protein shaker, and LUXE’s Workout Plan + Food Guide e-book, full of fun ideas to get your health junkie friend into the best shape of her life.

5. Yellow Willow Yoga Mat – Aster

If you’ve got a friend who’s a devoted yogi, look no further than this chic yoga mat as your go-to gift for her this year. With an extra layer of grip texture fabric, it’s perfectly designed to keep you strong in your poses from your first downward dog. And its unique microsuede top layer is as absorbent as a towel, so sweaty slip-ups will be a thing of the past.

6. Herschel Packable Duffle

It’s stylish, it’s pink and it’s bound to make packing for the gym a whole lot more fun. What fashion-conscious fit girl wouldn’t be tickled pink with this cute rosy duffle bag?!

7. Avenue The Label Lola Cotton Cap

This chic cap is the perfect budget stocking stuffer or token gift for the fitness freak who has everything. Because a gym bunny can never have too many caps. That’s a rule.

8. PE Nation Elite Eight Crop Top

Let’s face it, gym clothes aren’t always the most exciting clothes to put on, but when your workout crop top’s this cute, you’ll wanna make every possible excuse to go for a jog. Especially if you also have the perfect pair of tights to team it with…

9. PE Nation Elite First Gen Legging

Go all out and get your fitness loving friend the whole set, including these sleek monochromatic tights. Then expect to see her everywhere in them.

10. Adidas By Stella McCartney Ultra Boost X

If you really wanna splurge on a friend who loves to stay active, these covetable Adidas trainers by Stella McCartney will certainly set their tongue wagging.

11. The X Bag Neoprene Tote Bag

Who says gym bags have to be boring? This neoprene tote’s chic enough to double as a handbag when you meet the girls to replace some of those freshly-burned calories with a cocktail, post-workout.

12. Fitbit Aria 2 Wifi Smart Scales

Techy health junkies will love these scales, which do just about everything for you besides wash your dishes! Track weight, body fat percentage and BMI and sync all the data effortlessly to your Fitbit or smartphone. You can monitor your progress with nifty graphs that’ll show you just how far you’ve come, and get all the fam to join in – it recognizes up to eight unique users.

13. Sugar Bear Hair Gummies

Kylie Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens, Khloe Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski are just a few celebs who swear by these gummy bear-shaped vitamins, which have been heralded for promoting faster hair growth, increased shine and reduced breakage. Each gummy also contains your heavy-hitting vitamins (A, C, D, and E), Biotin, B12 and folic acid are in there too. Oh, and they taste pretty sweet, too.

14. HyperIce Vyper 2.0 Vibrating Fitness Roller

Fitness rollers are all the rage right now, thanks to their post-workout muscular benefits. Devotees employ them to ‘knead’ out tight muscles and assist in various stretching poses, and Vyper’s 2.0 model takes this to the next level, featuring three speeds of high-intensity vibration and a dual-zone smooth, grooved exterior. It allows you to warm up, activate and recover faster and more effectively. And oh my, it feels sooo good…

15. Lorna Jane 2018 Active Living Diary

For the fit geek who’s also a bit of a stationery nerd, this chic diary will ensure they keep their exercise routine in check, and it’ll look great on their desk.

16. The Original Nutri Bullet



16. The Original Nutri Bullet

There's a reason the Nutribullet is still the number one choice for smoothie makers across the globe. Anyone who wants to pack as many nutrients into their body as possible on a daily basis needs this powerful bullet blender in their kitchens.