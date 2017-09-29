16 Halloween Beauty Looks That’d Be Creepy If They Weren’t So Pretty

They’re so stunning, it’s scary.

Halloween is the funnest and most creative of all holidays.

What’s not to love about a day on which we can look batshit crazy and be whoever we want to be without anyone judging us?

While some people love the scary side of Halloween and spend hours creating fake open wounds and ghoulish décor, others prefer fun Halloween costumes and take the opportunity to go all out with their hair and makeup skills to create stunning looks that may not be frightening, but are sure as impressive as hell.

If you plan on making your makeup the focal point of this year’s Halloween getup (and, as a beauty editor and self-confessed makeup addict myself, I recommend you do), these 16 looks are all the inspo you need. Whether it’s a full face of unicorn makeup or a simple devil’s fork eyeliner, with these stunning beauty looks, there’s no need for a costume…

1. This cute cupcake.

Tutorial now Live on my YouTube channel (ChristineMUA)!! Direct Link in my bio! A post shared by Irish Makeup Artist & Blogger💄 (@christineocmua) on Oct 6, 2016 at 9:33am PDT

2. This literal cat eye.

3. This batty face.

4. This lovely lioness.

5. This glitzy skull.

6. This real-life Wonder Woman.

7. This OTT unicorn.

8. This devilish eyeliner.

9. This lacey detail.

10. This glittery goodness.

11. This starry sky.

12. This pink perfection.

2nd Halloween look 💁💕✨👻💀 A post shared by Lizzy Browne makeup-Artist (@lizzybrownemakeup) on Sep 21, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

13. These mesmerizing eyes.

14. This glorious galaxy.

GALAXY PRINCESS 🌌✨ here's a look I created for some Halloween practice last week 🤷🏼‍♀️ A post shared by Jenny Aitchison (@jennifersirena) on Aug 21, 2017 at 5:10am PDT

15. This modern mermaid.

#mermaidmakeup 🐬🐚😍 A post shared by ✨Melissa MUA💄 (@melissaerre.mua) on Sep 23, 2017 at 2:28pm PDT

16. And this beautiful bunny.

Playboy 🐰💕🐰 I still have a couple spots left on the 28th and 29th 👻 . Inspired by @jamescharles A post shared by J A C Q U I P O G U E (@jacquibeauty) on Oct 26, 2016 at 6:13am PDT

Images via instagram.com.