16 Halloween Beauty Looks That’d Be Creepy If They Weren’t So Pretty
They’re so stunning, it’s scary.
Halloween is the funnest and most creative of all holidays.
What’s not to love about a day on which we can look batshit crazy and be whoever we want to be without anyone judging us?
While some people love the scary side of Halloween and spend hours creating fake open wounds and ghoulish décor, others prefer fun Halloween costumes and take the opportunity to go all out with their hair and makeup skills to create stunning looks that may not be frightening, but are sure as impressive as hell.
If you plan on making your makeup the focal point of this year’s Halloween getup (and, as a beauty editor and self-confessed makeup addict myself, I recommend you do), these 16 looks are all the inspo you need. Whether it’s a full face of unicorn makeup or a simple devil’s fork eyeliner, with these stunning beauty looks, there’s no need for a costume…
1. This cute cupcake.
2. This literal cat eye.
3. This batty face.
4. This lovely lioness.
5. This glitzy skull.
6. This real-life Wonder Woman.
We ALL have a Wonder Woman inside us. 💥 NEW video up on my channel ➡️ link in bio! I'm wearing: ___ Foundation: @lancomeofficial Teint Idole 24H Brows: @benefitcosmetics Precisely, My Brow + KaBrow! Glow: @makeupaddictioncosmetics Holy Glow VOL. 1 Eyes: @morphebrushes 35R Palette ↠ use code: NIKKIE to save money! + @nyxcosmetics White Liquid Liner + @ofracosmetics "Black" Fixline Eyeliner Gel (also used on face) Lashes: @nubounsom "Bella" Lashes ↠ use code: NIKKIE to save money! Lips: #morphebrushes "Morphe" Liquid Lipstick ___ #nikkietutorials @wonderwomanfilm
7. This OTT unicorn.
Thank you sooooo much for all the love in this look! All the repost! You guys can repost and tag me as many times as you like. Xoxo 🦄 contacts are from @contactlenshub lashes are Brianna from @marvelouscosmetics • • • • #bodypaint #facepaint #creativemakeup #sfxmakeup #bodypainting #sfx #specialeffects #amazingmakeupart #dupemag #halloweenmakeup #facepainting #MUAoSFXers #faceart #fxmakeup #mehron #bodyart #specialeffectsmakeup #spfx #specialfx #fantasymakeup #muashootingstar #jordanhanz #halloweencostume #makeupart #undiscovered_muas #horror_sketches #halloweenmakeupideas #udmhalloween #thegypsyshrine
8. This devilish eyeliner.
9. This lacey detail.
10. This glittery goodness.
FORTUNE TELLER 🌙👁🔮 using @peachesmakeup Fantasy & Wow pigments, @melkiorprofessional.uk Orange, Lilith, Prune shadows, @__dollbeauty_ Shine Bright, @karizmalondon glitters, @mehronuk paradise paints – inspired by soooo many amazing artists including @rosiefinlan, @nicoleguerriero & @bybrookelle – I am now taking bookings for Halloween at @poutpatrol call 0161 478 1240 to book with me 🙌🏼 #fortuneteller #halloweenmakeup #halloweencostume #facepaint #bodypaint #mehron #mehronparadisepaint #stargazer #peachesandcream #litcosmetics #makeupbyme #manchestermua #halloweeninspo #gerardcosmetics #melkior #karizmalondon @mehronmakeup @litcosmetics @jessleighhilton
11. This starry sky.
12. This pink perfection.
13. These mesmerizing eyes.
14. This glorious galaxy.
15. This modern mermaid.
16. And this beautiful bunny.
Images via instagram.com.
You Said
Comments